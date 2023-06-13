90 days until the Seattle Seahawks’ season opener. Are you excited? How excited are you? This is the slow part of the off-season. Not much to report, specifically, other than more takeaways from minicamp, speculation concerning the rosters of our NFC West rivals, and more lists! Thanks for being here. Enjoy.

Seahawks News

What if Cortez Kennedy played for the Seahawks today? - Seaside Joe

Would Seattle be able to afford a player of Tez's ability now?

Doug Baldwin: Debating Seahawks 2013 defense vs. Broncos 2015 defense ‘silly’ - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks great Doug Baldwin for one says debating the two is silly.

Bumpus: The 2 Seattle Seahawks rookies who stand out the most - Seattle Sports

A rookie on each side of the ball for the Seattle Seahawks has caught the attention of Seattle Sports host and former NFL WR Michael Bumpus.

PHOTOS: Seahawks Kick Off Final Week Of The Offseason Program With OTA #7 - Seahawks.com

Seahawks players were back on the field for the first practice of the final week of this year's offseason program on June 12, 2023 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Seattle Seahawks' Wealth of Riches in Secondary Creates Exciting Defensive Flexibility - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Already viewed as a strength for the Seattle Seahawks before acquiring Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love this offseason, Pete Carroll understandably is downright giddy about the potential of a multi-faceted secondary loaded with talent and versatility.

NFC West News

49ers coaches: Brian Griese among 4 position coaches with most to prove in ‘23 - Niners Nation

Between Kris Kocurek and Brian Griese, these 49ers assistants must prove their worth in 2023

Which Defensive Player on the 49ers Faces the Most Pressure in 2023? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Going into the 2023 season, there is one 49ers player where the pressure they face surpasses that of the star players and can potentially overwhelm them.

Three Storylines to Watch as Arizona Cardinals Enter Mandatory Minicamp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals enter the final phase of the offseason before training camp - here’s what you should be paying attention to.

What Can Cardinals Fans Predict from Hollywood Brown This Season? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals gave up a lot when they traded for Marquise Hollywood Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft, the priciest of which was their 2022 1st Round pick. At the time, once the news about DeAndre Hopkins’ 6 week PED suspension was reveled to the public, one could understand the Cardinals’ interest in adding a WR whom Kyler Murray had a great deal of chemistry with at Oklahoma.

Rams roster worst in NFL for players under 30? - Turf Show Times

ESPN ranked L.A. with 21st best "core" in the NFL, but noted drop off after top-3

Los Angeles Rams Sign 'Mr. Irrelevant' Desjuan Johnson to Four-Year Deal - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have signed Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson to a four-year deal

Around The NFL

Second-round signings bog down over push for greater guarantees - ProFootballTalk

The periodic argument that all players should have fully-guaranteed contract overlooks the reality that more and more draft picks have been getting more and more fully-guaranteed money at signing.

2023 NFL minicamp storylines: How are rookie QBs progressing? - ESPN

Twenty-one teams -- including the Packers, Giants and Steelers -- start mandatory minicamps this week. Here's what you need to know.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons gearing up for a 'year to remember' - ESPN

Looking to take things to another level, Parsons said, "I'm kinda off the sack wave. I'm onto the impact wave."

The Atlanta Falcons are embracing a youth movement on offense - ESPN

Lead by quarterback Desmond Ridder, who turns 24 in August, the Falcons' offense has turned to its young core of skill players.

Nine best new veteran QB-WR combos for 2023 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson tops board - NFL.com

Kevin Patra ranks the top nine new veteran quarterback-receiver combos heading into the 2023 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott-Brandin Cooks connection makes the list, but that pairing is not No. 1.

2023 NFL season: Ranking the franchises most likely to win their first Super Bowl - NFL.com

Twelve NFL franchises have yet to win a Super Bowl. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Eric Edholm weighs the likelihood of those teams capturing their first ever Lombardi Trophy.

Brugler: Revisiting my initial 2023 NFL Draft top 50 board from last summer - The Athletic

NFL Draft evaluations are a process, and they're constantly changing from August to April. How'd our first 2023 draft board hold up?

Best move by each NFC team this offseason: Packers score big with Aaron Rodgers deal, Giants with steal at TE - CBSSports.com

These moves have made each NFC team better for the 2023 season

2023 NFL season: Brock Purdy, Calvin Ridley among 20 candidates to become first-time Pro Bowlers - CBSSports.com

Surveying breakout candidates for the new year

2023 All-Breakout Team: Kenny Pickett, Brian Robinson and Christian Watson among players set for big seasons | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Jim Wyman details the players who are most likely to have a breakout season in 2023.