Seahawks Superlatives: Most Improved, Charles Cross

The Seattle Seahawks head into the final week of OTAs before next month’s training camp, and this article will be about one of those players you probably won’t hear a thing about unless you’re really looking.

Introducing 2023’s Most Improved player, Charles Cross.

Cross is an easy pick here for me because he played well but has far more potential left to reach. No need to overthink this.

As the No. 9 pick, Cross came with a ton of hype, and to a good deal of it he lived up.

Only 2 rookie OTs haven't allowed a pressure yet this preseason (min 25 pass-blocking snaps):



Zach Tom

Charles Cross — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) August 22, 2022

Throughout the season, however, he didn’t noticeably separate himself from fellow rookie standout Abraham Lucas on the other side. Cross struggled occasionally with penalties, and the NFC / AFC West schedule was relentless with elite pass rushers.

First round tackles by games played/sacks allowed (PFF):



2022:

Evan Neal: 15 (8)

Charles Cross: 18 (7)

Ikem Ekwonu: 17 (6)

Tyler Smith: 19 (6)



2021:

Penei Sewell: 16 (5)

Christian Darrisaw: 11 (5)

Rashawn Slater: 16 (4)



Andrew Thomas allowed 10 sacks in 2020, most in the NFL. — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) May 2, 2023

So Cross was good, but not altogether great yet.

Which is okay! And largely to be expected.

Reminder that an unproductive rookie season isn't the end of the world. Players tend to increase their production by 70-80% after the rookie year.



Also a good reminder that a turnaround via the draft usually takes at least two years. pic.twitter.com/mjU0s1FocC — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) February 17, 2020

Cross was hardly ever overmatched, and rarely bad. His games were typified by good play and a small handful of mistakes. Eliminating “rookie mistakes” is one of the biggest factors in players who do end up making a progression similar to what Timo Riske depicts above.

I believe Cross showed every indication that he’s as good as advertised and is poised for a Most Improved season simply by being consistent through a full year of training and scheme familiarity.