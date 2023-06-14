Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

We’ve got another Seahawks Reacts Survey for you, and we continue our theme of 2023 season predictions!

The Seattle Seahawks have not had anyone get double-digit sacks since the departure of Frank Clark in 2018. Rasheem Green led the team with just four sacks in 2019, followed by Jamal Adams’ 9.5 in 2020 (and Jarran Reed led the front line with 6.5), Carlos Dunlap’s 8.5 in 2021, and a tie between Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu at 9.5 in 2022.

Is this the year the drought ends? It’s a simple “yes” or “no” and we don’t specify any players.

Next up are the two outside cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Woolen had six interceptions as a rookie, triple the number he had in his two seasons playing corner at UTSA. Devon Witherspoon had five interceptions at the University of Illinois, although they were all concentrated in two of his four seasons.

Their instincts, athleticism, and closing speed are the ideal mix for being ball hawks for years to come. Who’s going to get more interceptions this year, Tariq or Devon? Or will they tie?

Lastly, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one hell of a wide receiver trio. We already know of DK and Tyler’s work as a duo, but add in this exciting first-round rookie and there’s so much to be excited about. Metcalf led the Seahawks with 90 receptions in 2022 to Lockett’s 84, and 75-73 in 2021 (albeit with Lockett missing a full game in each of the past two seasons). Lockett had 100 on the dot in 2020 to set a standard no other receiver has met in franchise history.

JSN is a longshot to lead the team in receptions almost entirely because of the two men in front of him, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible! Who’s getting the most catches among this group of three? Get your vote on!

Our results will come in by the end of the week and be published on either Saturday or Sunday.

