Happy Wednesday to one and all! Thank you for joining us once again for another edition of Pre-Snap Reads. We are less than 3 months away from our Seattle Seahawks facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 season opener (at home, btw). In today’s links, we’ve got some fun ‘Hawks analysis, tidbits, and vids. We’ve got some pertinent and otherwise hypothetical info regarding our division rivals. And finally, a smattering of news from around the league. Still a bit up in the air in terms of several top player contracts and destinations, free agency, etc. We’ll see how it all shakes out. Together!

#np tension by franck roger

Seahawks News

5 Seahawks undrafted free agents: Mini-origin stories - Seaside Joe

Pete Carroll is used to finding diamonds in the unlikeliest of places: Seaside Joe 1564

Video: How high is the Seattle Seahawks offense's ceiling? - Seattle Sports

How high is the ceiling for the Seattle Seahawks offense in 2023? Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob discussed that question Monday.

Is DL Mike Morris the Seattle Seahawks' next 5th-round gem? - Seattle Sports

"He's kind of the X-factor," Dave Wyman says of Seattle Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Mike Morris, who is adjusting to playing inside.

PHOTOS: Seahawks Bring The Intensity For OTA #8 - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks participated in the eighth of nine OTAs on a cloudy Tuesday afternoon at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Assessing Seattle's Three-Year Plan on Offense - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With most of their projected starters under contract through at least 2024, including quarterback Geno Smith and receiver DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks have positioned themselves to be a potent offensive team for the next several seasons.

NFC West News

How 49ers Brock Purdy can take the Niners passing game to another level - Niners Nation

Taking a look at how Purdy attacked the field compared to the other quarterbacks on the roster in year’s past.

Steve Wilks will bring subtle tweaks, not wholesale changes to 49ers D - ESPN

Wilks knows he doesn't need to change too much about the league's No. 1 defense, but expect some minor alterations in the 49ers' defense.

Arizona Cardinals Speak on Budda Baker's Situation - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals didn't seem too stressed about Budda Baker not being on the field during mandatory minicamp.

Cardinals offering no clues about timetable for Kyler Murray's return - ProFootballTalk

Kyler Murray can’t learn the new offense by running it, so the best he can do right now is get as many mental reps as possible. He has shadowed offensive coordinator Drew Petzing the entire offseason, while watching the other quarterbacks take the physical reps.

What is the Cardinals’ greatest strength; who is their 3rd-best player and where does Zaven Collins play? - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Tuesday one and all.

Jess and I are back to discuss a number of topics as things are a bit slow right now for the Arizona Cardinals, but we have plenty to talk about.

Who is the third best...

Cooper Kupp injury update: Sean McVay gives timeline for Rams return - Turf Show Times

McVay is optimistic about the Rams receiver room

Los Angeles Rams Guard Steve Avila Signs Unprecedented Rookie Deal - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams signed rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila to his rookie deal, which includes a first for a player at his draft position

Around The NFL

Giants say they don’t want to respond to Saquon Barkley's comments, but might have just done so anyway - Yahoo Sports

What can we deduce about the Giants' stance on Barkley's next contract? Plenty, it would seem.

NFL mandatory minicamp Day 1: OBJ's debut, Diggs' and Donald's absences - ESPN

We are tracking everything from including rookies, team debuts, notable absences and more at 21 camps.

Move the Sticks: Top 10 LB draft; draft study on non-Power Five conference players - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

State of the 2023 Minnesota Vikings: Can Kirk Cousins and Co. defend NFC North title? - NFL.com

In what could be the final season of the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota, can Justin Jefferson and Co. return to the playoffs and make a real run? Adam Rank examines the state of the 2023 Vikings.

Sean Payton’s impact with Broncos already evident as training camp nears - The Athletic

An emphasis on situational football is an important step for a team that was 4-9 in one-score games last season.

NFL head coaches on shaky ground entering 2023 season: Eight hot-seat candidates to watch - CBSSports.com

Which teams could be angling for a change sooner rather than later?

2023 NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles lead the way, a healthy Cowboys unit climbs into top 10 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Philadelphia Eagles boast the top-ranked offensive line in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.