Good Thursday to you all. Thank you for being here. Welcome to the links. Nothing real specific going on with our Seattle Seahawks. Practice continues. Otherwise, the question has been proposed: What are the best and worst case scenarios for the ‘Hawks? This portion of the NFL news cycle sometimes needs some seasoning and that spice is y’all. What are your best and worst for our hopeful hometown team? Let us know in the comments below!

Seahawks News

Seahawks defensive schedule: The Final Chapter - Seaside Joe

Sean Desai and Teryl Austin's return to Seattle: Seaside Joe 1565

Ranking the Seahawks 2023 position groups from strongest to weakest - Seahawks Wire

Let's see how the Seahawks' units stack up compared to each other

Jaxon Smith-Njigba starting to show Seahawks why 'sky's the limit' - The Seattle Times

Like the rest of the Seahawks' 32-man rookie class, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got more acquainted with Northwest culture this week when coach Pete Carroll arranged surprise canoe rides with members of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe on Lake Washington behind the team's practice facility.

Lefko: Seattle Seahawks' best and worst case scenarios for 2023 - Seattle Sports

A lot more went right rather than wrong for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, so Mike Lefko looks at the best and worst case scenarios for 2023.

The better comp for Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith than Gannon - Seattle Sports

Rich Gannon has been the most popular comparison for Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, but Brock Huard thinks there's a better comp for Geno.

Seahawks Mailbag: Improving On Third Down, Honeymooning In Seattle & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

How the Seahawks’ top draft picks have brought out the best in two holdovers - The Athletic

Relegated behind first-round picks, CB Mike Jackson and WR Dee Eskridge shined in offseason practices, making a hard push for playing time.

Wednesday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett Named to USA Today's NFL All-Underrated Team - Seahawks.com

Doug Farrar of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire names Tyler Lockett to the NFL’s All-Underrated Team.

NFC West News

49ers TE George Kittle explains what makes Kyle Shanahan an elite play-caller - Niners Nation

Kittle joined The Ringer’s podcast to talk about how Shanahan unlocks defenses, and pointed to a specific play

49ers DL Arik Armstead Believes "The Sky is the Limit" for Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Arik Armstead had some fairly high praise for Trey Lance and cites what he needs to get better.

Rookie Profile: Clayton Tune Has Rare Opportunity With Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Next on our breakdown series of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft class is a fifth-round pick who could be a week one starter - Houston quarterback Clayton Tune.

JG and Nick Rallis Set to Unveil 52 Monster? - Revenge of the Birds

Anyone here ever play in a 52 Monster defense? For decades it was the most popular defense in high schools and colleges across the nation.

Rams restructure Cooper Kupp’s contract so they can sign these players - Turf Show Times

Is LA gearing up for an acquisition ahead of training camp?

As Rams' Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp get healthier, Stetson Bennett turns some heads at minicamp - Yahoo Sports

L.A. head coach Sean McVay on Bennett: "I love the athleticism but there's a lot of work to be done."

Los Angeles Rams BREAKING: Cooper Kupp New Contract Move Creates $10 Million Cap Room; Here's Why - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have executed a helpful bookkeeping move with Cooper Kupp's contract - and here are the details.

Around The NFL

With Austin Ekeler’s revised contract done, Chargers are ready for Kellen Moore’s new offense - Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles' star running back requested a trade earlier this offseason, but he's back — with perhaps an inventive new offense awaiting his skill set.

Report: Bill O'Brien taking interesting approach with Patriots' offense - Larry Brown Sports

Bill O'Brien is reportedly implementing more from his Alabama offense with the New England Patriots than anything else

2023 No. 3 quarterback room: Cincinnati Bengals - ProFootballTalk

The Bengals have one of the best and most brash quarterbacks in football. They also have the coaching in place to get the most out of him.

From Montana to Rodgers: How to manage older icons on new teams - ESPN

As the Jets aim to get the most from Aaron Rodgers, they can look to late-career team switches by Montana, Manning and others for inspiration.

NFL mandatory minicamp Day 2: OBJ, Lamar Jackson getting into rhythm - ESPN

We are tracking everything from including rookies, team debuts, notable absences and more at 21 camps.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: RBs banding together - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Move the Sticks: Top 10 CB draft; non-QB building blocks - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson and Jared Goff among sleeper candidates - NFL.com

As we head toward the 2023 NFL season, who are the dark-horse candidates for MVP? Adam Schein has some interesting names on his list, including a wide receiver and a 26-year-old quarterback who is already on his third team.

Bears' Justin Fields, Bills' Greg Rousseau among Year 3 players primed to break out in 2023 NFL season - CBSSports.com

These five Year 3 pros are going to have big seasons in 2023

Can Steelers’ Najee Harris prove he’s worth a payday, even as NFL devalues RBs? - The Athletic

As RB contracts shrink leaguewide, Harris will be extension eligible next offseason, and the Steelers will have a decision to make.

5 overlooked teams entering the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Gordon McGuinness breaks down the five most overlooked teams entering the 2023 NFL season.