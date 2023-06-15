Seahawks announce date of mock game as part of ‘Football Fest’ at Lumen Field

We’re a month away from the start of Seattle Seahawks training camp, and while the full schedule of open practices at VMAC has not yet been released, there is a special event coming to Lumen Field right before the team’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced some fun festivities as part of “Seahawks Football Fest” on Friday, August 4. This includes the mock game, which serves as the dress rehearsal before the preseason slate.

The Countdown to Kickoff continues with Seahawks Training Camp, powered by Boeing. This year, we are excited to announce a special Seahawks Football Fest is coming to Lumen Field! Join us for a mock game in addition to live music and food trucks in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza, post-practice autographed football toss from the players, and more! Friday, August 4 Gates Open: 4 p.m. Practice Starts: 5:20 p.m. Post-Practice Player Autographs: 7 p.m.*

Training camp dates and other info to attend those sessions will be revealed soon. Registration begins on Wednesday, June 21 so it’s just right around the corner!