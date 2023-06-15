The Seattle Seahawks finished up OTAs on Wednesday, and now the final major offseason program before preseason is next month’s training camp.

We know you like camp highlights because this is the middle of June and your appetite for Seahawks football must be whetted in some way, shape, or form. Exciting rookie highlights might as well be the magic elixir to any Seahawks offseason withdrawal, and No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon is here to provide it!

We get a glimpse of lefty quarterback and UDFA rookie Holton Ahlers with the final snap of OTAs, and Witherspoon is looking like he should get some run at wide receiver with those hands and that footwork along the boundary. It’s a short video so it’s hard to tell who the intended receiver is, but Matt Landers and Jake Bobo are both in the picture (and nowhere close to the pass).

The final play of OTAs.@DevonWitherspo1 closed it out in style! pic.twitter.com/aLLtGOJ7FT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 14, 2023

Between Witherspoon’s pick and Kenneth Walker III’s great downfield grab on this deep throw from Geno Smith, it was a nice day for highlights for the Seahawks on both sides of the ball.