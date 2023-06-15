 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 89: Mina Kimes

ESPN’s star analyst and co-host of NFL Live joins the Cigar Lounge to break down Geno Smith and the quarterback position across the league

By Jacson Bevens
/ new

ESPN’s brilliant analyst chops up the evolution of the quarterback position (3:37), debates her QB rankings with Jacson (11:34), discusses Drew Lock (33:17), goes deep on Geno Smith and the Seahawks (37:01), and previews the 2024 quarterback class (46:10).

