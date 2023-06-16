Casual Friday open thread: Your hottest food and drink takes!

Welcome to another Casual Friday open thread, where we chat about stuff other than the Seattle Seahawks. Somehow I’ve never done this particular theme before but this should be a doozy.

We all have food takes that range anywhere from mild to spicy hot to “do your palates even work?” Mild takes are boring so this is the thread for your boldest, bravest, and maybe craziest culinary thoughts. Maybe, for example, you think this is actually tasty looking!

What’s the worst Footy Scran you saw this season? We’ll start…



Bacon sandwich at Reading FC



£4.60



Quote and comment yours pic.twitter.com/4dRgTWzgym — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) June 13, 2023

Does pineapple belong on pizza? At this point I’ve relented on this topic. I sure as hell know olives shouldn’t be anywhere near pizza.

Do you think that Dick’s is a mediocre burger joint? Do you believe mayo is garbage (spoiler: it is)? Multigrain bread is just code for bird food? Balsamic vinegar goes well with ice cream? What about the best and worst IPAs? Or is there no such thing as a “best IPA” at all? Muffins are wildly overrated (spoiler: they are)? Biscuits and gravy shouldn’t go together?

This is the place to reveal your opinions! Just keep it playful and not mean-spirited to others in the comments section, or to other cultures in general.

