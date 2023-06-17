Another day, another set of league-wide links. Nothing specific of note to report on. Just some more lists, speculation, interviews, quotes, and the like. What are the Rams, ‘Ners, and Cards cookin’ up? How is Bryce Young looking? What will the RB1 market look like once the season begins? Will Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas build on last season’s success? Dive into the deep end. Enjoy yourself.

Seattle Seahawks News

Geno Smith 2022 stat reminders - Seaside Joe

Will Geno take on an even bigger workload in 2023? Seaside Joe 1567

Analysis: Answering 5 Seahawks questions as they enter summer - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks ended their offseason program with a final workout for the team's rookies, quarterbacks and a few others Wednesday afternoon at the VMAC. The team is now off until reporting for training camp July 25. As the team heads into the summer, let's address five questions about what we saw and also look ahead.

3 big swings have potential to take Seahawks from good to great - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have 3 big swings on the roster that have potential to take this team from good to great. Or at least that's the hope.

Should Seahawks consider blockbuster trade for Aaron Donald? - Seattle Sports

Does a blockbuster trade for star Rams DL Aaron Donald make sense for the Seattle Seahawks? Brock and Salk broke it down on Thursday.

Friday Round-Up: Pete Carroll Discusses Being A Player's Coach On Man 2 Man Podcast - Seahawks.com

Pete Carroll joined Michael-Shawn Dugar and Christopher Kidd on the Man 2 Man podcast.

Seattle Seahawks OT Abraham Lucas Set for Stardom in Year 2? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With so much to keep tabs on last season, it's a bit understandable why the play of Seattle Seahawks rookie offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas fell a bit under the radar for the average fan.

NFC West News

49ers news: Who is your favorite personality on the Niners? - Niners Nation

The 49ers have a roster full of characters and unique styles, from George Kittle to Fred Warner. Which player interests you the most?

Arik Armstead: 49ers are going to go as far as our D-line can take us - ProFootballTalk

No one knows who the quarterback of the 49ers will be for the season opener. It depends on whether Brock Purdy is fully recovered from offseason elbow surgery.

Where Kyle Shanahan Ranks Among San Francisco 49ers Head Coaches - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Ranking Kyle Shanahan among the San Francisco 49ers best head coaches ever.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Health Labeled One of NFL's Biggest Distractions - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

It looks to be another brutal year for Arizona Cardinals fans, thanks to the health of Kyler Murray.

Cardinals 2023 season: Can Arizona follow in Diamondbacks’ success? - Revenge of the Birds

Summer is heating up and so is the Valley’s baseball team. Can the Arizona Cardinals follow in the Diamondbacks’ footsteps and exceed expectations in 2023?

Rams alternate jerseys: 3 potential ideas, if L.A. isn’t too ‘yellow’ - Turf Show Times

We aren’t sure when L.A. will announce new alternates, but these are 3 ideas

RB Cam Akers To Be 'Central Figure' In Los Angeles Rams Offense - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has high expectations for running back Cam Akers heading into the 2023 season.

Around The NFL

JK Dobbins wants new contract from Ravens - Larry Brown Sports

JK Dobbins has reported to the Baltimore Ravens' mandatory minicamp, but he is not practicing with the team.

Panthers' Bryce Young put his 'stamp on the locker room' during OTAs - ESPN

Coaches and teammates came away from the offseason impressed with Young's leadership and command of the Panthers' offense.

How Commanders' Sam Howell is preparing for life as QB1 - ESPN

Washington's new starting quarterback is doing everything he can this offseason to seize his opportunity with the Commanders.

Vikings walk a tightrope between rebuilding and remaining a contender - ESPN

The Vikings have parted with several key veterans, but it's all part of the plan to rebuild while maximizing flexibility and staying competitive.

Ricky Williams is advocating for mental health in ‘Soul Training’ — Andscape

In the YouTube series, athletes discuss the importance of mental wellness

2023 NFL season: Ranking top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks - NFL.com

Is there a defensive player who impacts the game more than Micah Parsons? What makes Justin Jefferson such a force at receiver? Bucky Brooks ranks the top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp: Can Giants, Saquon Barkley get deal done? - NFL.com

Will the Giants and Saquon Barkley work out a new deal? Who will sign DeAndre Hopkins? As NFL teams take a break before training camp, Judy Battista explores the five biggest questions lingering around the league.

Trotter: The pay disparity for NFL running backs is as wrong as it is wide - The Athletic

No position group has been more disrespected by executives and coaches in recent years. Blame the 2011 collective bargaining agreement.

Justin Fields wraps Bears minicamp with a good day in the red zone: 10 takeaways - The Athletic

Fields entered the summer break on a high note. Meanwhile, Teven Jenkins is settling in at left guard and some rookies have impressed.

NFL rookie QB takeaways: Analyzing how Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, other top draft picks fared in minicamp - CBSSports.com

A look at how several rookie quarterbacks are performing around the league

2023 NFL defensive line rankings: Philadelphia Eagles take the top spot, San Francisco 49ers come in at No. 2 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Here, we rank the league's defensive lines from 1 to 32, starting with the ever-dominant Eagles.