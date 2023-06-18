Seahawks Reacts Results: A close call on which receiver will lead Seattle in catches

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve got the latest Seahawks Reacts Survey results for you! First up is predicting which Seattle wide receiver will lead the team in catches. The three candidates were DK Metcalf, who’s had the most catches in each of the past two seasons, Tyler Lockett, the 2020 leader and only ‘Hawk to ever get 100 receptions in a season, and first-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Ultimately most of the respondents voted for Metcalf, but only a few percentage points ahead of Lockett. JSN got a lot more of the voter share than I’d expected.

We also asked whether or not (Ta)Riq Woolen would get more interceptions than his rookie teammate Devon Witherspoon, or if they’d finish level in that department. Obviously Woolen has a track record he’s established out of the gate, so he’s got the decided edge.

Lastly, most respondents believe that 2023 is the year that the Seahawks finally get a 10+ sack player again. Frank Clark was the last to do so back in 2018, and the belief is that the drought will soon come to an end. After all, both Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor had 9.5 apiece in 2022!

Check back next week for more Seahawks Reacts Survey questions! We’ll be revisiting this particular post several months down the line to see how accurate you were!