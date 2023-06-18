If you consider the 2017 season the effective end of the Legion of Boom era of the Seattle Seahawks, then we’ve completed five post-LOB seasons of football. During that stretch the Seahawks have four playoff appearances, one postseason win, and a combined regular season record of 49-33. Obviously this doesn’t rank compared to the 2012-2016 stretch of three division titles, two NFC Championships, and a Super Bowl win, but it’s not an abject disaster. There have definitely been disappointments but it’s not like these five years have been some dreary period in franchise history.

With that in mind, what do you think is the Seahawks’ best win since the 2018 season? You’ve got 50 to choose from so you’re not short on options! Here are some of mine up for nomination:

38-31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2018). The Seahawks were on the cusp of a playoff berth but needed to beat the 11-3 Chiefs, led by eventual MVP Patrick Mahomes and his historic first season as Kansas City’s starter. Russell Wilson threw for 271 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for another 57 yards, while Chris Carson rushed for over 100 yards and a pair of scores. Doug Baldwin’s final NFL touchdown was also in this game, and the Seahawks outscored the vaunted KC offense to clinch a postseason spot that looked unlikely when they were 4-5. I consider this to be one of Brian Schottenheimer’s best called games, as they went totally against their season-long run-heavy philosophy and were aggressively hunting passing situations.

30-29 vs. Los Angeles Rams (2019). This was an emotional Thursday night in October, as Paul Allen was posthumously inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor. Seattle had dropped three straight to the Rams dating back to the 2017 season, and we were treated to a classic. DK Metcalf went long for a 40-yard touchdown, Tyler Lockett and Russ made the impossible look possible, and Chris Carson made all of us freak out when he nearly dropped what was ultimately a wide open game-winning score. Tedric Thompson’s insane interception off Jared Goff should’ve sealed the W for the Seahawks, but the 2019 team was not interested in such gifts. Greg Zuerlein’s game-winning 44-yard field goal attempt drifted wide and, technically speaking, is the difference between the Seahawks making the playoffs and the Rams missing out entirely. That win was for Paul.

27-24 (OT) at San Francisco 49ers (2019). The 49ers were the last unbeaten team left in the NFL and the Seahawks had just escaped an overtime thriller over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Right out of the gate San Francisco was up 10-0 and it looked like the gap between the 49ers and Seahawks was comically wide. Jadeveon Clowney put Seattle within striking distance on a scoop and score, Quandre Diggs got an interception in his Seahawks debut, and the offense finally woke up and put Seattle up 21-10 in the 3rd quarter. Of course, the usual BS of the 2019 season meant losing multiple fumbles and letting the 49ers get right back in it. Jason Myers put the Seahawks up 24-21 late in the 4th, only for Jimmy Garoppolo to force overtime after multiple dropped interceptions on the game-tying drive. Russell Wilson threw what should’ve been the game-losing pick to Dre Greenlaw, but Chase McLaughlin’s winning field goal almost took out concession stand workers. At the buzzer, Myers nailed his field goal to give Seattle the victory at Santa Clara on ‘Monday Night Football.’

35-30 vs. New England Patriots (2020). The Patriots ran the ball at the 1-yard line with unstoppable goal line force Cam Newton. They didn’t score. Could you imagine how the crowd would’ve sounded if fans were allowed that night? This win was fun in the moment and aged like milk because Cam was terrible the rest of the year. Russell Wilson threw five touchdowns and carved up Bill Belichick’s defense unlike few ever have.

37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers (2022). This is my personal favorite win of the Geno Smith era, even over the emotionally charged one over the Denver Broncos or the 48-45 shootout with the Detroit Lions. Geno bounced back from an opening drive interception and threw dime after dime, including a pair of touchdowns to Marquise Goodwin. Kenneth Walker III ran all over the Chargers to the tune of 167 yards and two scores. Seattle’s defense also stymied the Chargers’ rushing attack and held Justin Herbert to under 300 yards passing even on 51 attempts. The Seahawks were up double digits the whole of the 2nd half against a playoff team, making it (at least to me) the most complete performance to date of the Geno years.

Now it’s your turn! What do you think is the Seahawks’ best win since 2018?

Head to the comments section to leave your answer and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.