Listen - Remember That Game: ‘We want the ball, and we’re gonna score!’

It’s the offseasoniest part of the offseason, and during this part of the NFL calendar no news is typically good news. For NFL teams across the league, including the Seattle Seahawks, any news story at this time of year is likely to be something negative, whether that be a suspension, a member of the team getting waived after being indicted on felony murder charges or an offseason training injury that could derail a player’s training camp and season.

Thus, hopefully there will be no news for the Field Gulls staff to report in the weeks between now and training camp, which will allow staff to both look ahead to the promising 2023 season, as well as look back on certain past happenings.

Earlier in June Field Gulls’ own John P. Gilbert joined Thomas Emerick for an episode of his Remember That Game podcast where the pair looked back fondly on the game Matt Hasselbeck made infamous with his, “We want the ball, and we’re gonna score!” declaration after the overtime coin toss.

"We want the ball and we're gonna score" came at the end of a really fun game where Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck stepped from a cheesehead-sized shadow. It's January 2004, Seahawks-Packers w/ @JohnPGilbertNFL



Spotify https://t.co/qxcfl3dnTu | Apple https://t.co/dLTCSUJQv3 pic.twitter.com/wlReR4fUzb — Thomas Emerick (@ThomasEmerick) June 7, 2023

For those too young to remember, Hasselbeck and the Seahawks did get the ball, unfortunately they did not score. Rather, they went three and out and punted the ball to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers then went three and out as well, punting the ball right back to the Seahawks, who started their second possession of overtime with 12:54 remaining on the clock. After converting a 3rd & 4 on their first series, Seattle faced a 3rd & 11 at their own 45, when absolute disaster struck.

So, for younger or newer Seahawks fans, Malcolm Butler might be a name that sends daggers through the heart, for many older Hawks fans who lived through the Rick Mirer-Kelly Stouffer-Dan McGwire-John Friesz-led playoff drought of the 1990s, Al Harris was the original Malcolm Butler. Just without the Lombardi implications.

In any case, sit back and enjoy a discussion of several topics, including:

A receiving corps of Darrell Jackson, Koren Robinson and Bobby Engram,

The Hasselbeck versus Trent Dilfer debate,

The Seahawks undefeated in 1 pm or later Pacific starts on the season and 0-7 in games with a 10 am Pacific kickoff.

Kick back, relax, and enjoy looking back on a fun Seattle team from the past in order to help one more day of the five weeks until training camp begins pass.