Pete Carroll, the Captain as it were, addressed a throng of thirst-ridden reporters and doled out some knowledge and some not-so-knowledge. With every completed practice the excitement builds towards the 2023 season, an important one for our Seattle Seahawks. The stories mount and the analysis continues, unabetted and wild. The links are calling you! Dive in.

Seahawks News

Derick Hall's 'miracle' is far from a finished story - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks selected Hall in the 2nd round, but his story starts well before the 2023 NFL Draft: Seaside Joe 1552

Big Ray: How many Seattle Seahawks rookies can start on OL? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks picked two offensive linemen on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. Former NFL OL Ray Roberts on if they can start.

Geno Smith’s Impressive Offseason & Other Takeaways From Seahawks Organized Team Activities - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s press conference following Thursday’s session of organized team activities.

Seahawks OTA takeaways: Young players turning heads with key starters sidelined - The Athletic

Pete Carroll addressed the absence of key contributors on both sides of the ball and the young players making the most of their extra reps.

How Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas Can Make 2nd-Year Leap - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After being key contributors for a surprising playoff team, expectations for Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas will be even higher in their second seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Which areas stand as their biggest areas of improvement moving into 2023?

NFC West News

49ers news: Jake Moody was one of 27 kickers the 49ers evaluated before realizing he was “the guy” - Niners Nation

Schneider shares multiple stories of how Jake Moody ended up being "the guy"

Connecting the Dots: How to Find Holistic Solutions to the 49ers Problems - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Team solutions are holistic. It’s not about one player -- it’s about connecting the dots.

Arizona Cardinals Embracing Doubt Heading Into 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Nobody believes in the Arizona Cardinals for this upcoming season - perhaps they embrace that.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon explains DeAndre Hopkins release as 'best thing for the team' - NFL.com

The Arizona Cardinals did not trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading up to and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Then they flat out released him a few weeks later. New head coach Jonathan Gannon attempted to explain the franchise’s thinking on the decision.

Red Rain Podcast: Why Budda and Kyler Cannot Coexist in Arizona - Revenge of the Birds

I believe that Budda Baker has been skipping OTAs not only because he previously had been reassured by Steve Keim that they would revisit his contract when the guaranteed money was gone, but also...

Rams injury updates: Matthew Stafford, 9 others L.A. can’t afford to lose - Turf Show Times

Who can the Rams not afford to lose to injury in 2023?

Kliff Kingsbury, Other USC Trojans Coaches Attend Los Angeles Rams Practice - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was among three USC Trojans assistants to attend the Los Angeles Rams' practice on Wednesday

Around The NFL

Tom Brady is 'certain' his NFL playing days are over. Now it’s time for us to move on, too - Yahoo Sports

Brady affirmed Thursday that he's not coming back to play, and while the dots connecting a return with the Raiders are clear, it's even more straightforward to just take him at his word.

C.J. Stroud working with first-team offense and is "way, way ahead of pace" - ProFootballTalk

Texans rookie C.J. Stroud took first-team reps this week in organized team activities. Although it has been billed as a quarterback battle between Stroud and Davis Mills, the No. 2 overall pick is expected to start.

Can Colts' star Jonathan Taylor rebound from the toughest season yet? - ESPN

It's an important season for Taylor, who is entering the last year of his contract.

Ex-Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says he's enjoying more responsibilities with Commanders - Yahoo Sports

The Commanders hired Bieniemy from the Chiefs earlier this offseason.

The next frontier of franchise QB contracts: Will a player ever be paid a percentage of salary cap? - The Athletic

“It’s a way for a QB to take a bit less but have the security of (making) top dollar for X-amount of years. It's the best of both worlds."

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill - NFL.com

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich’s first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, t

Ranking NFL's 10 most complete teams: Reigning Super Bowl participants headline list, Cowboys inside top 5 - CBSSports.com

These clubs are set up for success in 2023