With mandatory minicamp on the horizon for the Seattle Seahawks, the team has a roster spot open after releasing former Los Angeles Chargers nose tackle Forrest Merrill. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was on the case for this Friday news dump.

The #Seahawks are releasing DT Forrest Merrill, who had originally signed in May. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2023

As Rapoport mentioned, Merrill was added to the 90-man roster only a few weeks ago. Merrill was on injured reserve back in 2022 and only played a handful of snaps in 2021, so his chances of making the Seahawks roster were not particularly high.

Nose tackle depth is obviously an area of some concern among Seahawks fans given the departure of Poona Ford and the ACL recovery timeline for Bryan Mone. At the moment the only listed nose tackles on the roster are fourth-year UDFA Myles Adams, UDFA Austin Faoliu (formerly of the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons), fourth-round rookie Cameron Young, UDFA rookie Jonah Tavai, and the aforementioned Mone (also an undrafted free agent).