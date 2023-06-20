In today’s links: Geno as MVP?; Sean McVay recaps Rams OTAs; More C.J. Stroud updates; Explaining the Supplemental Draft; and more!! Only 80 days til opening kickoff.

Seattle Seahawks News

Julian Love origin story: "Duct Tape" Love has made every team better when he gets there - Seaside Joe

Geno Smith named sleeper MVP candidate by NFL.com - Seahawks Wire

If Geno Smith had continued to ball out the way he did from Weeks 1-5 last season he might well have been in the MVP conversation at the end of the year. While Smith couldn't maintain that hot early pace, there's still plenty of reasons to be bullish about him heading into 2023. Seattle's offense should be even better with Jaxon Smith-Njigba completing the picture at wide receiver and another year of experience for Smith working with this group. If things go right, Smith might even be back in that MVP chatter this year.

Video: Will Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith improve in 2023? - Seattle Sports

Have the Seattle Seahawks done enough to help Geno Smith take the next step in his second season as their starting quarterback?

Next version of last year's Seattle Seahawks could be rival Rams - Seattle Sports

The NFC West looks like a two-team race between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, but Brock Huard is keeping an eye on the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks Three-Headed Monster: Seattle WR Corps Among Best in NFL? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seattle Seahawks have a budding trio at wide receiver.

NFC West News

Four Former Arizona Cardinals Appear on NFL Top 100 Players List - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were completely shut out from Pete Prisco's Top 100 list.

The 49ers All-Underrated Team: Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the most underrated defensive players in San Francisco 49ers franchise history.

L.A. Rams news: Sean McVay gives recap of OTAs - Turf Show Times

How will he respond to big off-season changes and a negative media narrative?

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford a 'Dark Horse' MVP Candidate in 2023? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have a dark horse candidate for MVP in Matthew Stafford, if you ask NFL.com that is.

Around The NFL

Dennis Allen: Derek Carr’s leadership is giving the Saints confidence - Pro Football Talk

Saints head coach Dennis Allen is sensing a strong energy around his team at the end of the offseason program, and he attributes it to the arrival of new quarterback Derek Carr. Allen said Carr has rallied the team around him in a way that a team needs its quarterback to do. “Quarterback is the [more]

Noah Brown: C.J. Stroud has the potential to be as good or better than Dak Prescott - ProFootballTalk

Receiver Noah Brown spent six seasons in Dallas playing with Dak Prescott. Brown was the Cowboys’ No. 2 wideout last season — at least statistically — with career highs in receptions (43), receiving yards (555) and touchdowns (three).

2023 NFL rookie updates: Notes on 31 first-round draft picks - ESPN

Which first-round picks are thriving in early offseason workouts? NFL Nation reporters give their insights.

Jets' offense is better at QB, but what about the other positions? - ESPN

The addition of Rodgers gets all the attention, but quarterback isn't the only offensive position the Jets have improved.

Four takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' offseason program - ESPN

A first look at running back Bijan Robinson and other observations from the Falcons' spring sessions.

What is the NFL Supplemental Draft? Explaining the process, how players enter and when it takes place - The Athletic

This year's supplemental draft is scheduled for July 11.

Best duos on each NFL team heading into 2023: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce lead Chiefs; OL greats pace Eagles - CBSSports.com

These duos play a major role in their team's success on the field

Top 10 NFL QBs of 2023: AFC reigns supreme as Jets' Aaron Rodgers joins Bills' Josh Allen, other stars - CBSSports.com

Assessing the best of the best signal-callers going into the new year

2023 NFL Offseason report: Atlanta Falcons | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

A look at the Atlanta Falcons' offseason moves and their outlook for 2023.