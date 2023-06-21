Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

One more Seahawks Reacts Survey to wrap up June, and it’s another short one that takes a broader look at the overall roster. Actually, we’re leaving special teams out on this one, so sorry to Michael Dickson, Jason Myers, and Chris Stoll.

The first question pertains to which side of the ball you are most confident in. This is not position specific (e.g. quarterback, linebacker, safety) but a more generalized approach of pass offense, pass defense, rush offense, and rush defense. Your answer for why you’re most confident in a certain unit is totally up to you! Maybe the defensive line overhaul has you bullish that the run defense will be fixed, or that improved o-line play combined with a full season of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet will make the rush offense very potent.

The second question is essentially the same thing except you’re expressing concern. Is the pass rush still a huge question mark for you? Maybe pass defense is your answer. Are you fearing a Geno Smith and/or offensive line regression, despite the available targets at receiver? Then pass offense is an option for you.

Both questions can be answered in the survey below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/N3XRRS/">Please take our survey</a>

As usual, our results will come in by the end of the week and be published on either Saturday or Sunday.

Head to the comments section to leave your answer and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.