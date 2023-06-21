Good Wednesday to you all! Do you also sound out Wednesday phonetically with the intention of spelling Wednesday properly? Took me a minute, maybe until my mid 20’s, to spell Wednesday correctly. And to do so, I had to sound it out phonetically over and over again. So much so that I rarely say Wednesday as “Wensday” in my brain. To me, it is now Wed-Nes-Day. How About yall? How did you find your way to Wednesday? Do you spell it out or do you use a short cut and see it as WED?? Let’s chat. Love yall. Thanks for being here. 79 days until opening kickoff. 82 days until our Seattle Seahawks face off in game 1 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

#np The Mick

Seahawks News

Seahawks' Hard Knocks would be a dream come true - Seaside Joe

A dream that we will never see come true, I'm sure: Seaside Joe 1571

Good and bad news for Seattle Seahawks' hopes to dethrone 49ers - Seattle Sports

Can the Seattle Seahawks take the NFC West back from the Niners? Stacy Rost takes a look with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco's help.

K.J. Wright seeing big things with Seattle Seahawks' top 2 picks - Seattle Sports

Former Seattle Seahawks great K.J. Wright is raving about the team's two first-round draft picks, Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Tuesday Round-Up: DK Metcalf, Riq Woolen Named to CBS Sports Top-100 NFL Players of 2023

Pete Prisco of CBS released his annual Top-100 NFL Player Rankings for CBS Sports, with two Seahawks selected.

Seattle Seahawks Analysis: Who Will Win Slot CB Competition? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Among several positional battles set to take place on defense, the Seattle Seahawks should have a compelling competition for snaps at the nickelback role further bolstered by the arrival of Julian Love and Devon Witherspoon. Who holds the edge going into camp?

NFC West News

49ers roster 2023: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell running back rotation - Niners Nation

We know Christian McCaffrey will be the featured back. But a look at Kyle Shanahan’s history will give us an idea about how the stable of backs will be used by the 49ers in the 2023 season

49ers Adjustments for 2023: Offense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the adustments the San Francisco 49ers offense could make in 2023

Arizona Cardinals Mailbag: What Defines Success, Budda Baker, Caleb Williams and More - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are done with minicamp, but the mailbag questions have only begun!

Figuring out how the 2023 Arizona Cardinals wide receiver depth chart will work - Revenge of the Birds

Who becomes the wide receiver two for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023?

Cardinals Gang Tackling in 2023 - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals’ new head coach Jonathan Gannon and his defensive coordinator, Nick Rallis, are planning to make “Bird” Gang tackling a weekly feature of their Red Swarm defense —- while on the others side of the ball new GM Monti Ossenfort, assistant GM Dave Sears and offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, have made it a priority to stockpile a gang of offensive tackles.

Rams depth chart: Can this rookie edge rusher make an immediate impact? - Turf Show Times

What can the Rams expect out of Byron Young during his rookie season?

Rams embrace newcomers as starting roles and leadership spots open up - ESPN

The Rams incorporated nearly 40 rookies into minicamp, a stark contrast to years of veteran-heavy minicamps.

Familiar Face: Los Angeles Rams Sign RB Sony Michel - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back running back Sony Michel for a second stint with the franchise.

Around The NFL

NFL gives players 6 key rules for gambling - Larry Brown Sports

The NFL released six key gambling rules for players after multiple players were suspended for violating the league's betting policy

Kellen Moore: Justin Herbert's size, arm have opened my eyes to some things - ProFootballTalk

Kellen Moore was hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator early this year and that’s given him enough time to form some impressions of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Ranking NFL 2023 'Triplets,' Part I: Cardinals have worst group, Steelers make slight leap from 2022 - CBSSports.com

It was a unanimous bottom ranking for Arizona, Buccaneers drop significantly without Tom Brady

Around The NFL podcast: 2023 making the leap candidates - NFL.com

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- go around the NFL and read some intimate love letters from secret admirers.

The draft-night trade that kicked off Chiefs’ Super Bowl roster reload - The Athletic

Before the Chiefs became champs again, GM Brett Veach orchestrated one of the team’s best draft classes, starting with a fortuitous deal.