The Seattle Seahawks get training camp underway next month, and now we know the dates and times for their public practice sessions at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) in Renton.

Camp kicks off on Wednesday, July 26 and the final public session is Wednesday, August 16. There will also be the “Seahawks Football Fest” event at Lumen Field on Friday, August 4. The team’s annual mock game will take place that day. In total there are nine public practices and eight sessions at VMAC, which is fewer than in years past.

Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 PM - First public practice

Friday, July 28 at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 PM - Legends + Throwback Day

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:30 PM - Kids Day

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Friday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

Don’t ask me what “Mascot Mayhem” entails.

Want to go to Seahawks training camp in-person? Go to the official team registration site here. Tickets for the mock game are on sale now. Do you plan on attending any of these practices? Let us know in the comments!