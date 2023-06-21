We’re a little over a month away from the start of Seattle Seahawks training camp, so it should be quiet in terms of news over the next few weeks. However, Seattle still has both of its first-round picks unsigned, so it won’t be total silence in terms of the roster.

ESPN’s Field Yates just penned a column on one final offseason move that every team should make. For the Seahawks, it’s all about taking care of one of their own up-and-coming players.

From beyond the paywall:

Extend linebacker Uchenna Nwosu Nwosu was fantastic for the Seahawks in his first season there in 2022, posting career-highs across the board, including 9.5 sacks. With a comparable season this year, Nwosu would be positioned as one of the top free agent pass-rushers next March, making an extension a logical proposition. While Seattle has built up a deep list of rushers that includes the addition of second-rounder Derick Hall this year, Nwosu is the most complete of the group and is just 26 years old. A side benefit of an extension would be a likely reduced cap charge for 2023, which is helpful for a team that could use a little wiggle room.

Nwosu signed a two-year, $20 million deal coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason. He immediately became one of the few bright spots on an otherwise inconsistent pass rushing group. Given his age and the hope that he can build upon his career-best season, it seems only logical to keep him under contract a little while longer.

As mentioned earlier, the Seahawks don’t yet have their 2023 draft class fully under contract. First-round picks Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as well as second-round running back Zach Charbonnet are currently unsigned. Seattle is near the bottom of the NFL in available cap space, so extending Nwosu’s contract is one of the top ways to free up some money.