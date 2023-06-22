The 2023 USFL regular season just ended, and four teams remain in the quest to win the league championship. One of the stars of the USFL season is former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough, who has led the Birmingham Stallions to a league-best 8-2 record and by far the top scoring offense in the league.

While the wonderfully named Case Cookus of the Philadelphia Stars led the USFL in passing yards and total yards, McGough was the one who both actually made the playoffs and took home All-USFL honors.

QB play during the regular season was impressive @CaptainCookus10, @McgoughAlex, @The_Real_McLeod all finished within 100 total yards from one another pic.twitter.com/BkmhFbaOPS — USFL (@USFL) June 20, 2023

The final offensive leaderboards for the 2023 season! pic.twitter.com/eUr0kXUpfS — USFL (@USFL) June 20, 2023

Introducing the 2023 All-USFL Team offense



Which player on this list was your favorite to watch? pic.twitter.com/hGEBf5vf8L — USFL (@USFL) June 21, 2023

In his second season with the Stallions, McGough has been extremely efficient, completing 180 of 267 passes for a league-leading 67.4 percent completion percentage. He also leads all quarterbacks with 20 passing touchdowns to just 5 interceptions.

McGough was selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and at least until next year he remains in rare company alongside Russell Wilson as the only quarterbacks drafted by Pete Carroll and John Schneider. He did not make roster cuts in his rookie season but stuck around on the practice squad. After a stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans practice squads, McGough returned to Seattle’s practice squad in late 2020 before being waived prior to the 2021 regular season.

While McGough has yet to play a regular season snap in the NFL, he took over the Stallions offense midseason last year en route to a championship, and now he’s likely to win USFL MVP and potentially pick up another title.

Here are some of his highlights from this season.

Hey, I’m not going to gas up the USFL or XFL as anything close to the NFL, but it’s still professional football and these players are getting paid for real game time that they otherwise didn’t get at an NFL level. For some of them, as we’ve already seen based on this XFL offseason, their on-field performance may result in some NFL calls.

McGough and the Stallions will take on the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, with the winner of that semifinal taking on either the Michigan Panthers or Pittsburgh Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH on July 1.