Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 89: Michael Bumpus

Absolutely one of my favorite conversations of the year!
We chop up the intricacies of receiver play (4:59) and take in-depth looks at Tyler Lockett (13:15), DK Metcalf (21:21), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (29:02), and the rest of Seattle’s receiver room (41:37). Plus, Bump tells us where the Seahawks WR corps ranks in the NFL (50:36).
Enjoy!
