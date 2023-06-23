Often, free agent signings in the NFL do not work out. More specifically, free agent signings rarely earn their salaries through the life of their contract. To their benefit, our Seattle Seahawks have notoriously been conservative in signing free agents. Last season, the ‘Hawks signed Uchenna Nwosu to a 2-year deal that to this point has been worth the reach. Nwosu performed fantastic last season, amongst other things totaling 9.5 sacks on a struggling defense. Nwosu is still young (26 years old), seemed to enjoy his time here in Seattle, and looks to be a perfect fit for our defensive scheme. The Seahawks should extend him beyond this season, not only because of his skill set, but because it will give our squad some much needed cap relief. Those are my thoughts. What are your thoughts on the matter? How well do you think Uchenna fits in with our defensive scheme? Do you want him on the roster beyond this upcoming season? Let us know in the comments below! We want to hear from y’all!!

