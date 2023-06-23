Are you in the Seattle area and looking for something to do on this first weekend of summer? Well several members of the Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, have you covered!

Geno is hosting a celebrity softball game on Saturday, June 24 at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. The 2023 edition of the Seattle All-Star Classic features several current and former Seahawks players, as well as local Seattle sports and non-sports figures that span the decades. There will be a beer and wide garden available, as well as a children’s play area, so it should be a fun afternoon for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s the roster for tomorrow’s game:

Current Seahawks Players

Dre’Mont Jones

DeeJay Dallas

Dareke Young

Former Seahawks Players

Neiko Thorpe (currently on coaching staff)

Jordan Babineaux (currently in front office)

Lofa Tatupu

Orlando Huff

Ed Dickson (listed as “special guest”)

Seattle Sports, Past and Present

Demetrious Johnson - Former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE Championship flyweight champion, one of the greatest MMA fighters in history

Lamar Neagle - Former Seattle Sounders FC winger, now with Tacoma Stars (indoor soccer team)

Spencer Hawes - Former Washington Huskies basketball star, retired 10-year NBA veteran

Eric Duechle - Former Seattle Seawolves rugby star

Myles Gaskin - Former Washington Huskies and current Miami Dolphins running back

Bailey Gordon - Former Washington Huskies softball star, 2009 national champion

Max Komar - Former NFL wide receiver and Auburn Riverside High School star

Tre Simmons - Former Washington Huskies men’s basketball standout

Donald Watts (not Slick Watts) - Former Washington Huskies men’s basketball star

Omare Lowe - Former NFL cornerback and Washington Huskies star

Gerald Smiley - Former MLB pitcher, Rainier Beach High School baseball star

DiAndre Campbell - Former Washington Huskies football player

Yasir Durant - NFL offensive lineman who trains in Bellevue, WA

LaTaunya Witherspoon - 2x American Ninja Warrior Competitor, owner of SpoonFed Training in Renton, WA

Non-Sports Seattle figures

Jeff Dye - Star of NBC’s “Better Late Than Never”, national touring comedian, actor, and host, Seattle born

Marshall Hugh - Lead singer of Seattle’s Marshall Law Band

Kid Sensation - Grammy award winning Seattle rap icon

There will be a silent auction for attendees, and you have a chance to win an autographed Geno Smith autographed jersey. This event also benefits the Sincerely Royal Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps at-risk, single-parent households and less-fortunate student-athletes.

Last year was the inaugural edition of the Seattle All-Star Classic, headlined by DK Metcalf. Lofa Tatupu won SASC MVP honors, so he’s back to make it two-for-two!

Tickets for the 2023 Seattle All-Star Classic can still be purchased here.