Casual Friday open thread: Summertime is here!

Welcome to another Casual Friday, an open thread where we chat about other stuff other than the Seattle Seahawks.

Wednesday marked the first official day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and for our Seattle residents it’s looking beautiful over the next week entering the Independence Day holiday.

Forecast for the next week: 70s & sunny. Rinse and repeat.



And rejoice. — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) June 23, 2023

This is the peak time for outdoor activities such as fishing, kayaking, mountain climbing, motorcycle riding, swimming, camping, and obviously it’s grilling SZN. I know I caught your attention with grilling, as evidenced by the 300+ comments made asking you for your food takes.

What are your favorite summertime activities? I remember when I lived in the Seattle area I loved going to the marina in Edmonds. Summers in the PNW were a lot more enjoyable than when I lived in Las Vegas. I wouldn’t recommend that unless you absolutely love the heat.

