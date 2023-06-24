Seahawks Reacts Results: Run defense is by far the biggest concern among fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The results are in for this week’s edition of Seahawks Reacts! We asked which side of the ball you’re most confident in, and which side that gives you the greatest concern. In both instances, the leading answer was out in front by a huge distance.

For most confidence, passing offense won out over rushing offense. It’s funny that this is comfortably the number one answer given where we were just a year ago with the Geno Smith/Drew Lock competition, along with two rookies starting at tackle. Many of us expected disaster, and instead it was the best-performing unit of the 2022 season.

On the flip side? It seems a few of you are worried that the run defense might be a liability again. This might be one of the more lopsided polls we’ve done in awhile.

What could possibly be the concern there? Is it placing 25th in rush defense DVOA last season? Was it that time they allowed literally every NFC South team to rush for at least 160 yards on them? Or letting Josh Jacobs look like prime Bo Jackson and rush for north of 200 in Seattle? There are genuinely question marks about this roster’s ability to stop the run, particularly with the retooled defensive line. Yeah, I understand the worries.

Thanks for participating in another Seahawks Reacts Survey! We’ll do one more of these before taking July 4 week off, and ramp up again right before training camp starts on July 26.