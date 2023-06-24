Speed, aggression, intelligence, passion. From the perspective of our Seattle Seahawks coaching staff, Cody Barton was the logical replacement for the borderline Hall of Famer we all know in love in K.J. Wright. Given a solid opportunity to start and flourish, the most honest opinions will tell you that Mr. Barton did not make the best of his chances last season. The response from the hometown squad was to replace him and to take a chance on the likes of an oft-injured Devin Bush, an aging Bobby Wagner, et al. I would like to believe that Cody Barton’s worth will not be known until his absence is felt. What will become of our starting LB corps? Will they be able to command the middle of the field, as our scheme requires? Or will our ‘Hawks continue to struggle next season in stopping the run and preventing first downs? Only time will tell. Thank you for being here.

#np extortion by mobb deep feat Method Man

Seahawks News

Seahawks on Top-100: Who can it be now? Who can it be in 2024? - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1574

The Seahawks position group Wyman is most confident in - Seattle Sports

When asked which position group he's most confident in with the Seattle Seahawks, Dave Wyman pointed to the team's offensive tackles.

Bumpus: Why Seattle Seahawks will miss LB Cody Barton - Seattle Sports

While he may not have been a star for the Seattle Seahawks, Michael Bumpus thinks they will miss LB Cody Barton a lot in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Contenders? Why Seattle Should Be Taken 'Seriously' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's certainly not a stretch to say the Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFC's best rosters, which would put them in the Super Bowl conversation by default.

NFC West News

Kyler Murray impressed coaches, teammates throughout rehab - ESPN

Murray stayed in Arizona to rehab his surgically repaired knee and has impressed teammates and coaches by how "locked in" he is on recovery.

ESPN Lists One Final Move Arizona Cardinals Should Make - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals should look into upgrading their center position, according to ESPN.

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers Report Card - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading Kyle Shanahan's best and worst traits as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers Ray-Ray McCloud must do this to earn another contract next offseason - Niners Nation

Breaking down the 90 players on the 49ers offseason roster in 90 posts (over 90 or so days). Today is WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Where’s Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp Rank vs. Zone Defense? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is exceptional against zone coverage … and is prepared to do it again.

Around The NFL

Quarterback who? Here are 5 offenses who would succeed no matter who's under center - Yahoo Sports

Quarterbacks receiving the attention they do makes sense considering the money they make and the impact they have on the game, but there are still 10 other players on an offense that greatly contribute to success.

NFL schedules special owners' meeting on Commanders' sale for July 20 - ProFootballTalk

NFL owners will vote on ratifying the sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris on July 20.

2023 NFL season: The four offenses and four defenses that will make the biggest jump this fall - NFL.com

Which offenses and defenses are poised for significant improvement in the 2023 NFL season? Resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights four units on each side of the ball that will make the biggest jump this fall.

Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027 - NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills on Friday announced head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have signed contract extensions through the 2027 season.

NFL 2023 offseason winners and losers: Aaron Rodgers is happy, but AFC test will be tough - The Athletic

The Jets got Rodgers, just like they hoped, but not all changes around the league made sense (see: Arizona Cardinals; Las Vegas Raiders).

Biggest red flags for NFL contenders in 2023: Jets' offensive line, Dolphins' QB health among top concerns - CBSSports.com

Where might things go wrong for this year's playoff hopefuls?