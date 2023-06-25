In today’s links: profiles on the Seattle Seahawks’ supporting cast; Why the 49ers won’t cut any of their QBs; RB rankings.. and more! 73 days til the 2023 NFL season kicks off.

Seahawks News

Running backs have an NFL problem: Here's how to fix it - Seaside Joe

This is nothing new: Seaside Joe 1575

Seahawks still last NFC team to make consecutive Super Bowls - Seahawks Wire

The L.O.B. Seahawks are the only team in the 21st century to win the NFC in back to back years.

Wyman: Why Seahawks' most intriguing roster battle is at CB - Seattle Sports

There's plenty of intrigue when looking at the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming roster battle at cornerback, Dave Wyman said on Friday.

PHOTOS: Seahawks Legends Doug Baldwin Jr, Cliff Avril & Michael Bennett Host The Second Annual Champions Of Change All-Star Basketball Game - Seahawks.com

Seahawks legends team up with Seattle sports icons and celebrities for the second annual Champions of Change All-Star Basketball game at the Climate Pledge Arena on June 23, 2023.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: LB Jon Rhattigan - Respected Core Special Teamer - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Now more than a year removed from a severe knee injury, the Seattle Seahawks hope to see Jon Rhattigan return to his rookie form as one of the team's best special teams assets and a quality developmental reserve at linebacker.

Post-Offseason Seattle Seahawks Stock Watch: Geno Smith, Undrafted WR Among Big Winners - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the offseason now in the rearview mirror, Geno Smith has millions of reasons to smile due to an enhanced supporting cast and a new contract, while a few returning veterans likely aren't as pleased with their standing heading into a new season.

NFC West News

49ers Quarterbacks: Do you think the situation is overblown? - Niners Nation

Many find it fascinating.

Why the 49ers Will Not Move on From any of Their Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

With the exception of Brandon Allen, don't anticipate the 49ers to move on from any of their quarterbacks.

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals Contract Issue Remains Top NFL Storyline - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are still working through some ways to find a middle ground with Budda Baker.

SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans have high hopes for Paris Johnson Jr. and Michael Wilson - Revenge of the Birds

Fans are excited to see what Johnson and Wilson provide for the Arizona Cardinals immediately.

Rams depth chart: Stetson Bennett’s age will only help QB in the NFL - Turf Show Times

Any age concerns are constructed by the media, not the team itself

Los Angeles Rams Secondary Ranks Worst in NFL, Says PFF - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

According to a new ranking, the Los Angeles Rams have the worst secondary in the NFL.

Around The NFL

Bill Belichick had interesting comment about Patriots' first Super Bowl win - Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick recently offered up an interesting revelation about his New England Patriots team that won Super Bowl XXXVI.

Melvin Gordon laments the state of free agency for running backs: 'The worst position to play in the NFL' - Yahoo Sports

Melvin Gordon is one of many veteran running backs still looking for work.

Commanders' new OC Eric Bieniemy is making an immediate impact - ESPN

The former Chiefs OC says the change of scenery has energized him as he installs a new offense in Washington and stresses the details.

Bills extend both Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott through 2027 - ESPN

The Bills have announced contract extensions for general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through the 2027 season.

Gardner-Johnson bringing ‘fire' to Lions secondary already - ESPN

From OTAs to workouts to mandatory minicamp, the former Eagles safety has displayed a level of confidence that is already impacting his teammates.

NFL RB EPA rankings: Which backs remain valuable as position continues to evolve? - The Athletic

Discussion around the devaluation of running backs grew louder this offseason, but dual-threat runners still make a considerable impact.

Top 10 NFL interior offensive linemen in 2023: Cowboys' Zack Martin, Eagles' Jason Kelce atop list - CBSSports.com

Martin remains the best guard in NFL for the second consecutive season