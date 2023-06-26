Earlier this month the College Football Hall of Fame announced 78 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as finalists for the Class of 2024, and there are a couple of Seattle Seahawks greats on the list. Unlike other times when we ironically use “legends” to describe players who were definitely not legends, this is a genuine use of the word!

First up is left guard Steve Hutchinson, who’s already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his outstanding years with Seattle and (infamously, among Seahawks fans) the Minnesota Vikings. He was a first-round pick by the Seahawks back in 2001 after starring at Michigan and getting all the accolades (and a national title).

Steve Hutchinson, Michigan-Offensive Lineman-2000 unanimous First Team All-American who led the Wolverines to four bowl wins, including the 1997 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…One of only seven players in conference history to be named a four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Three-time Big Ten champion.

The other ex-Seahawks star is Marshawn Lynch, who’s two years removed from entering the University of California Athletics Hall of Fame. He’s been a College Football Hall of Fame nominee in each of the past two years, so maybe the third time is the charm.

Marshawn Lynch, California-Running Back-2006 First Team All-American who led Cal to a share of the 2006 Pac-10 title…2006 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year led the league in rushing (1,356), all-purpose yards (1,785) and TDs (15) that season…Two-time bowl game MVP (2005 Las Vegas, 2006 Holiday) and Cal’s all-time leader in 100-yard rushing games (17).

Also a shoutout to Ken Norton Jr, former Seahawks linebackers coach and defensive coordinator who’s also a nominee after his stellar playing days at UCLA back in the late 1980s.

College Football Hall of Fame finalists must have at least one First-Team All-America selection by an NCAA recognized selector, and they must be at least 10 years from their final collegiate season. They also factor in “post-football record as a citizen” in addition to on-field accomplishments.

National Football Foundation Membership voting ends on June 30, and the the announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made early next year. Good luck to both Hutch and Marshawn!

The full list of nominees is in the link below.