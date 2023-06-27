Texan Quandre Diggs is one of our favorite Seattle Seahawks. The trade that brought him to Seattle was a very reasonable one and allowed the ‘Hawks to once again find themselves a strong and sturdy captain on a struggling defense. As the team improves, and gets younger, Quandre’s leadership, humor, and of course skill, have been priceless contributions. Check out the links below and read Kenneth Arthur’s “Origin Story” for Mr. Diggs. Enjoy yourself. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Fantasy Insider Report: Seattle Seahawks - Clayton News

The Athlon Sports 2023 Fantasy Football Annual magazine reached out to team insiders at all 32 NFL clubs to ask them three key fantasy questions heading into the season. As we count down to training camp, Sports Illustrated will publish their answers here. To order your Athlon Sports 2023 Fantasy Football, click here.

Quandre Diggs origin story: A mother's son, a brother's brother, a man of his own - Seaside Joe

From seeing the NFL Draft stage at age 9, Diggs had high expectations of himself from the very beginning: Seaside Joe 1577

Who will be Seattle Seahawks' odd man out at wide receiver? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are deep at WR. How will the battle for the final two spots at the position shake out? Michael Bumpus shares his take.

Who Brock Huard wants to be Seattle Seahawks' breakout veteran - Seattle Sports

Geno Smith was a veteran who had a breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Huard hopes a defensive player fits that bill this year.

Friday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett & DK Metcalf Named Seahawks’ Best Duo By CBS Sports - Seahawks.com

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports breaks down why Seattle’s wideout duo plays a huge part in the team’s success.

How will the Seahawks split carries in a stacked backfield? - ESPN

The Seahawks drafted UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round coming off of Kenneth Walker III's breakout rookie campaign.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: OL Jake Curhan - Set to Compete Inside? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After playing tackle exclusively at the college level, Jake Curhan has transitioned to primarily playing inside at guard in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks and could have his work cut out for him battling for playing time up front entering his third season.

Secret Weapon: Seattle Seahawks' Rookies Add Dimension For Geno Smith Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Rookies Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh give the Seattle Seahawks the option to throw passes to running backs, a dimension long misses from Pete Carroll's offenses.

NFC West News

49ers news: George Kittle, Trey Lance work on QB to tight end connection - Niners Nation

The duo spent last week at Kittle’s TEU event. And are learning from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Brock Purdy reaches key step in recovery from elbow injury - Larry Brown Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reached another key step in his recovery from an elbow injury

Why the 49ers Quarterback Competition is Trending Towards Being Useless - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers quarterback comeptition is a waste of time.

Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Lands in Top Five Position Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker lands in the top five of CBS Sports' positional rankings.

Snubbing Budda Baker, OL/WR rankings, Arizona Cardinals offseason program takeaways - Revenge of the Birds

We discuss the lack of Budda Baker on offseason safety rankings list.

Rams 53-man roster projection: How many rookies make the initial 53? - Turf Show Times

The number could be higher than the draft class total

2023 NFL Preview: 'Boring' Rams take foot off the gas after awful Super Bowl defense - Yahoo Sports

The Rams are working their way up, but in a different way this time.

Los Angeles Rams Rank: Can Coach Sean McVay Offense Avoid Deep Decline? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

If the Los Angeles Rams are going to make the playoffs in 2023, they will need multiple players to step up on offense to help out Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Around The NFL

NFL offseason storylines: Private Equity firms, Hard Knocks, Chiefs dynasty - NBC Sports

Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the market for free agent running backs, Private Equity firms buying NFL teams, which team could get chosen for Hard Knocks and defining the Chiefs dynasty.

Move the Sticks: Top college QBs, college coaches draft with Bruce Feldman - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title? - NFL.com

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!

Projecting the 2023 NFL Offensive All-Rookie Team: Seahawks' draft class provides instant impact (again) - NFL.com

Which NFL newbies will outshine the competition at their respective positions in 2023? Chad Reuter projects the Offensive All-Rookie Team, a group that includes draft picks spanning from Round 1 to Round 6.

NFL team wide receiver, tight end, running back rankings for 2023 - ESPN

We ranked every team's skill position talent -- not including quarterbacks. Which squads added better playmakers this offseason?

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor wants ‘to be treated fairly.’ What’s a fair contract for star RB? - The Athletic

With the running back market cratering, what does a fair extension look like for Colts running back Taylor?

Cowboys fan survey results: Can they win NFC East? How far will they get in postseason? - The Athletic

Who is the Cowboys' MVP? Will they reach the Super Bowl within the next five seasons? Which newcomer will provide the biggest lift?

Top 2023 NFL training camp battles to watch: 49ers QBs, Jets WRs among most intriguing competitions - CBSSports.com

A look ahead to some of the summer's top competitions

NFL units ranked: Who has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary? | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The NFL is a league of units. From the offensive line to the secondary, each unit plays a vital role in determining a team's success. With the 2023 season just around the corner, it's time to take a look at the best units in the league.