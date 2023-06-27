DirecTV renews NFL Network deal, picks up NFL RedZone

The NFL begins its new broadcast deals effective this season, most notably the transfer of the NFL Sunday Ticket package from DirecTV to YouTubeTV streaming service. This move resulted in the closure of DirecTV’s version of RedZone, hosted by Andrew Siciliano.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, DirecTV and the NFL have agreed to a multiyear contract renewal that will not only keep the existing carriage of NFL Network intact for subscribers, it will also add on the more widely known Scott Hanson-hosted edition of RedZone.

The Athletic has the basic details:

The deal extends DirecTV’s existing carriage of the NFL Network to Choice subscribers on DirecTV and DirecTV Stream, and to U200 subscribers on U-Verse. This agreement marks the first time that DirecTV and DirecTV Stream customers will have access to NFL RedZone. NFL RedZone will be offered through the HD Premium Tier to U-verse customers.

So if you’re still a DirecTV subscriber, therefore doing TV right according to Logan Roy from ‘Succession’, you can be rest assured that NFL Network isn’t going away and you’ve got access to what is now the only RedZone in town.

I’m not sure that’ll necessarily be enough to maintain existing subscribers who had preference for the Sunday Ticket package and the ability to see out-of-market Sunday games, but it’s better than nothing I suppose.

Yes, it’s a slow news month and any news even loosely related to the Seattle Seahawks or the NFL will be news. Besides, you probably want to be up to date on television contracts and whatnot just in case you are affected!