Happy birthday, Bobby Wagner! A look back at his greatest plays

It’s good to have Bobby back in a Seahawks uniform.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner turned 33 years old today, so what better way to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks legend’s birthday than by reminiscing about his greatest moments?

The second-round pick out of Utah State was an immediate star as a rookie, finishing runner-up to Luke Kuechly for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His blend of speed, incredible athleticism, instincts, tackling skills, cover skills, blitzing, and ball-carrier pursuit has led to nine All-Pro selections and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He truly has done it all throughout his decorated career.

One of the forgotten great Bobby Wagner moments was when he stymied prime David Johnson at the goal-line when it looked for all the world that the Cardinals were going to beat the Seahawks. Wagner made the stop, and ultimately turned a loss into a win tie.

Even though the Seahawks pretty much had this game wrapped up at 37-16, I’ll never get tired of watching Bobby Wagner’s pick-six against the San Francisco 49ers to slam the door shut on any chance of a comeback victory.

Bobby has a knack for picking off 49ers quarterbacks...

Lest we forget what he could do on special teams. Kam Chancellor might have been hailed for the leaps against the Carolina Panthers in that playoff game, but Bobby actually blocked kicks. I don’t give a damn about your rules, NFL!

Lastly, and even though this wasn’t in a Seahawks uniform, it sure helped Seattle land a top-5 pick, whom Wagner will play alongside in his return to the team later this season.

Happy birthday, Bobby! Hope it’s a great one.

What are your favorite Bobby plays? Name yours in the comments section because there are frankly too many to name!

