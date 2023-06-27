Future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner turned 33 years old today, so what better way to celebrate the Seattle Seahawks legend’s birthday than by reminiscing about his greatest moments?

The second-round pick out of Utah State was an immediate star as a rookie, finishing runner-up to Luke Kuechly for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His blend of speed, incredible athleticism, instincts, tackling skills, cover skills, blitzing, and ball-carrier pursuit has led to nine All-Pro selections and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He truly has done it all throughout his decorated career.

Enjoy some rookie Bobby Wagner highlights as we head into the weekend



: @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/0w4XGQVTmt — Riley Michel (@rileymichel) April 16, 2021

One of the forgotten great Bobby Wagner moments was when he stymied prime David Johnson at the goal-line when it looked for all the world that the Cardinals were going to beat the Seahawks. Wagner made the stop, and ultimately turned a loss into a win tie.

This game-saving tackle in OT of the Glendale shitfest remains arguably my favorite play of Bobby Wagner's career.



Happy birthday to the https://t.co/TcBI1v07og pic.twitter.com/ulEJvbmay2 — Velvet Mikeman (@MikeBarwin) June 27, 2023

Even though the Seahawks pretty much had this game wrapped up at 37-16, I’ll never get tired of watching Bobby Wagner’s pick-six against the San Francisco 49ers to slam the door shut on any chance of a comeback victory.

They couldn't catch @Bwagz



Bobby Wagner comes up with a clutch pick six against the 49ers for the #TurnoverThursday! pic.twitter.com/nOjroaMuaG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 22, 2021

Bobby has a knack for picking off 49ers quarterbacks...

For the 2nd year in a row, Bobby Wagner gets a pick at home vs the 49ers. #SFvsSEA #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/d9cJUJkup8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 18, 2017

Lest we forget what he could do on special teams. Kam Chancellor might have been hailed for the leaps against the Carolina Panthers in that playoff game, but Bobby actually blocked kicks. I don’t give a damn about your rules, NFL!

Today, the NFL proposed a ban that will not allow players like our IE Rep Bobby Wagner to leap over the line of scrimmage anymore. #Lame pic.twitter.com/NgkUoe5SDz — Inland Empire Dreamers (@iedreamers) March 21, 2017

The #Vikings have been in touch with the NFL about the Bobby Wagner non-call on the field-goal block. They can’t comment and league hasn’t either ... but fair to say the penalty should’ve been enforced. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/4dTLkrrOGn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2018

Lastly, and even though this wasn’t in a Seahawks uniform, it sure helped Seattle land a top-5 pick, whom Wagner will play alongside in his return to the team later this season.

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer.



: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Happy birthday, Bobby! Hope it’s a great one.

What are your favorite Bobby plays? Name yours in the comments section because there are frankly too many to name!