NFLPA announces new Executive Director

With players and fans of the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league still adjusting to the 17 game season ushered in by the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, the NFLPA announced Wednesday that a new executive director will be put in place ahead of the next CBA negotiations.

Our Board of Player Representatives is pleased to announce that we have elected Lloyd Howell as the newest Executive Director of the NFLPA. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 28, 2023

In 2024 Lloyd Howell will take over for DeMaurice Smith, who had held the position since the passing of the original Executive Director of the players union, Gene Upshaw. Smith oversaw the negotiation of both of the most recent CBAs in 2011 and 2020, with the salary cap and play earnings significantly increasing following both agreements. However, in spite of the increases in players earnings and benefits under his watch, many players were upset that several key matters, such as lifetime health insurance and increased pensions were ignored while the season expanded to 17 games and franchise valuation increases far exceeded player pay increases.

Howell brings to the position significant experience in the professional world, having worked at Booz Allen for more than three decades, working his way up to the roles of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from 2016 through late 2022.