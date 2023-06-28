More NFL players facing season-long suspensions for gambling violations

The hammer is about to drop on several NFL players for an entire season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that multiple players, including Indianapolis Colts cornerback/kick return specialist Isaiah Rodgers, are set to be banned for all of 2023 for violating the league’s gambling policy. In Rodgers’ case, he’s alleged to have bet on Colts games, which is #notgood.

Consider this an announcement of an announcement, and since it’s Wednesday I have a feeling this will be a good ol’ fashioned Friday news dump to figure out the remaining suspended offenders.

The waters have obviously gotten murkier ever since the league established partnerships with gambling companies such as DraftKings, and we’ve already had more players suspended (or facing suspension) within the past two years than in the rest of the history of the league combined. Safe to say that communicating the policies to players has not been super effective. With that in mind, the league is establishing points of emphasis with regards to the gambling policy to (ideally) provide clarification on dont’s and more dont’s, including:

Don’t bet on the NFL. Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel. Don’t have someone bet for you. Don’t share team “inside information.” Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season. Don’t play daily fantasy football.

Just within this offseason we’ve already seen Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams get a six-game ban (which means he’ll miss the Seahawks game in Week 2), while four others were handed either a six-game or indefinite suspension. Calvin Ridley was reinstated after missing all of 2022 when it was revealed he’d placed several wagers on NFL games, including the Atlanta Falcons.

We’ll keep an eye on this to see if it will have any impact on either the Seahawks roster or games on the regular season schedule. I have no odds to offer on which players or which teams will have suspensions looming.