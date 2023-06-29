In today’s links: cool videos, roster rankings, rookie projections, more suspensions, and a solid article about the gambling rules themselves. Jump in, know more, expand your attention. Only 70 days left until NFL season starts!

Seattle Seahawks News

Former Seahawks who are standing out at other OTAs, minicamps - Seaside Joe

Updates on Ryan Neal, Cody Barton, Marquise Goodwin, and more: Seaside Joe 1579

WATCH: Geno Smith working out with Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks fans are going to like what they see on the field in 2023

Video: What bad offensive habits can the Seattle Seahawks kick? - Seattle Sports

Bump and Stacy break down how the Seattle Seahawks' offense has struggled the last few years and what they can do to fix those problems.

Video: Where do Seattle Seahawks rank among NFL's top cores? - Seattle Sports

Wyman and Bob discuss the top cores in the NFL with ESPN’s Seth Walder and where the Seattle Seahawks fall in his estimation.

Wednesday Round-Up: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Anthony Bradford Land On NFL.com Projected All-Rookie Team - Seahawks.com

Chad Reuter of NFL.com predicts two first-year Seahawks to earn All-Rookie honors in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: WR Dareke Young - Emerging Chess Piece - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Showing promise in limited action as a receiver and hybrid fullback as a rookie, Dareke Young has the physical traits to develop into a valuable asset for the Seattle Seahawks on offense, but he will have to beat out new challengers in a deep receiving corps.

NFC West News

49ers training camp: Dates announced when the rookies and veterans report - Niners Nation

The open practices have yet to be announced. Stay tuned.

Why the 49ers are in Danger of Falling Short of the Super Bowl Again - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers could fall short of the Super Bowl for the third straight season.

Arizona Cardinals Rookie Profile: Can Kei'Trel Clark Anchor Slot Duties? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

As we near the end of our rookie profiles for the Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft class we look at sixth-round pick Kei-Trel Clark from Louisville.

Cardinals’ 2023 starting lineup: Who will Arizona play in Week 1? - Revenge of the Birds

How do the Arizona Cardinals lineup in week one of the 2023 NFL season?

Rams depth chart: How Tyler Higbee could be key to L.A.’s 2023 success - Turf Show Times

Could the Rams veteran TE help lead this retooled offense

Could Los Angeles Rams RB Zach Evans Make NFL All-Rookie Team? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans has been included in NFL.com's projected All-Rookie Team.

Around The NFL

NFL to reportedly hand down more gambling suspensions - Larry Brown Sports

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is reportedly one of several NFL players who will be suspended the entire season for gambling

NFL: 5 players who could bounce back big from rough seasons in 2023 - Yahoo Sports

A generational tight end prospect. A running back in less-than-ideal circumstances. And a Super Bowl-winning QB whose season can't be worse than 2022, right?

Troy Aikman: Cowboys have not played their best football in biggest games - NBC Sports

The Cowboys have back-to-back, 12-win seasons for the first time since 1992-95 when they won at least 12 games in each of those seasons playing one fewer game each season.

What are league rules around gambling on sports? What's forbidden, getting caught and the punishment - ESPN

The gambling policies of the NCAA and major professional sports leagues differ. To get an idea of what's allowed, we break it down by sport to see how they're navigating the evolving American betting scene.

Move the Sticks: Which team is better? Current Big Ten vs. SEC NFL players - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Which NFL team is most likely to end long playoff drought in 2023 season? Jets, Lions top my rankings - NFL.com

Five NFL teams will enter the 2023 campaign with a playoff drought of at least five seasons. Which one is most likely to end the dry spell? Least likely? Adam Schein provides his rankings.

How Aaron Curry overcame the ‘draft bust’ label and discovered ‘purpose’ in coaching - The Athletic

A top-five pick who washed out of the league in five years, Curry is climbing the NFL coaching ladder and holds a key role in Pittsburgh.

Former Giants star says Dak Prescott's preventing Cowboys from winning an NFL championship - CBSSports.com

A wideout who won a Super Bowl ring doubts Prescott will lead Dallas to an NFL title

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 head coaches entering 2023 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is unmatched heading into the 2023 NFL season.