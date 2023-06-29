The NFL announced another round of gambling policy violation suspensions on Thursday, and one of them is a key starter on last year’s Tennessee Titans squad.

Second-year right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has been suspended for six games, as opposed to the indefinite suspensions for (now former) Indianapolis Colts players Rashod Berry and Isaiah Rodgers Sr, and free agent Demetrius Taylor.

Petit-Frere released a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, saying in part, “the betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.”

This is similar to the suspension of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was not found to have placed wagers on NFL games but it is nevertheless illegal to place bets of any sort at a team facility.

Of note is that the Titans don’t really have any right tackle depth at the moment, which former Seahawks and current Titans beat writer Ben Arthur noted following news of Petit-Frere’s suspension. This can open the door for former Seattle Seahawks draft pick Jamarco Jones to be the starter in Petit-Frere’s absence.

Free-agent OT George Fant is worth looking into for the Titans. The 30-year-old has 36 starts the last three seasons with the Jets, playing both RT and LT. https://t.co/rzqtl75iEm — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 29, 2023

The follow-up quote tweet is also how I was made aware that George Fant has been unsigned this entire offseason.

Jones appeared in 36 games for the Seahawks from 2019-2021, including 7 starts and 672 offensive snaps played. At the end of his rookie contract he signed with the Titans in 2022, but he was placed on injured reserve and has yet to play a snap for his new team. Now he’s in the mix for right tackle after what just transpired.

The Seahawks play the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve, so Petit-Frere will be available by then.