Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 90: Colby Parkinson

Colby busts out an insane cigar and smokes it with me as we talk ball.

We discussed his “welcome to the NFL” moment (8:09), the intricacies of the position (9:20), and the unique strengths that he, Noah Fant, and Will Dissly offer (13:31). Plus, Parkinson breaks down his game-winning TD against the Broncos in the 2022 season opener (28:50).

