Los Angeles Rams sign former Seahawks cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon

The Los Angeles Rams have added to their secondary by signing a name familiar to Seattle Seahawks fans, for however brief his stay with the team was.

Veteran Ahkello Witherspoon has agreed to a one-year contract, per Jourdan Rodrigue and Jordan Schultz. The Rams secondary is a little different now that Jalen Ramsey is with the Miami Dolphins, so spots will be up for grabs come training camp.

Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, Witherspoon joined the Seahawks as a free agent in the 2021 offseason, and it was expected that he would be a starter opposite D.J. Reed following the departure of Shaquill Griffin. His performance through preseason made it clear that this was not going to happen, and Seattle sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, which was later used to take Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris.

Witherspoon has had an up-and-down career, with probably more downs than ups if we’re being honest. A particularly brutal performance against the Philadelphia Eagles saw him benched, never to play another snap for Pittsburgh after getting placed on injured reserve in December.

If Witherspoon makes the Rams roster and even starts for them, then opening day against the Seahawks will mean a double dose of Witherspoons at the cornerback position. I’m favoring Devon to be the superior Witherspoon on the afternoon.