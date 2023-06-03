What’s the earliest you’ve ever left or turned off a Seahawks game in disgust?

What better way to start June than by reliving some dreadful Seattle Seahawks losses? You know you want to.

The twist here is you had to have bailed on a Seahawks defeat before either the clock hit 0:00 or the opposing team was in victory formation. While close games could theoretically be included here, you can tell I’m leaning towards some absolute stinkers and outright blowouts that were not worth your valuable time.

Since the Russell Wilson era and through year one with Geno Smith, we haven’t exactly had too many disasters where exiting the stands or flipping to another channel with plenty of time remaining was a reasonable thing to do. Considering I write the final score recaps for all of the Seahawks games and have done so for Field Gulls since the start of the 2017 season, it’s hard for me to look away just in case anything else notable happens.

And yet, you better believe I changed from the shitshow that was the 42-7 shellacking at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams back in 2017. I didn’t see the safety that made up the final points of the game, and instead was engrossed in the Patriot vs. Steelers, which was actually competitive. Whatever I wrote that day was me just following the play-by-play on GameCast. I definitely pulled the plug early 4th quarter on the 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers back in 2016.

My memory is a little hazy on the Jim Mora year but I am pretty sure the blowout versus the Houston Texans and an even worse one against the Packers both did not see anywhere near the two-minute warning.

That’s about it! Now it’s your turn to tell everyone the time(s) the Seahawks had you so upset that you left the stadium or switched the television channel with time to spare.