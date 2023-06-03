In today’s links: How will the Seattle Seahawks defense incorporate Dre’Mont Jones? How do the Cardinals feel about their chances for 2023?; and What would Russ have looked like on the Eagles? Wowzers. Thanks for tuning in.

Seahawks News

Brandon Browner speaks from prison and other former Seahawks on YouTube - Seaside Joe

Marshawn Lynch on Tyreek Hill's podcast, Brandon Mebane, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett, and more: Seaside Joe 1553

Seahawks working Dre'Mont Jones into defense after making big investment - The Seattle Times

In the excitement over the draft class and the return of franchise icon Bobby Wagner, it's easy to forget that Dre'Mont Jones is as important of an acquisition as any the Seahawks made this offseason. Certainly he represents the biggest investment, as they moved quickly to get him to agree to a three-year deal that can be worth just over $51 million in the opening hours of the free agent negotiating period March 15.

Seattle Seahawks RB Walker hopes to turn award snub into big '23 - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III fell just short of winning the NFL's offensive rookie of the year in 2022.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Legends Marshawn Lynch & Richard Sherman To Star in 'Mars' Reality Show - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Legends Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman set to take their talents to reality TV in FOX’s ‘Mars’ debuting June 5.

NFC West News

49ers news: Who will lead the 49ers in interceptions in 2023? - Niners Nation

There are a couple of new faces, but most of the 49ers secondary remains unchanged.

Which Offensive Player on the 49ers Faces the Most Pressure in 2023? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which offensive player on the San Francisco 49ers faces the most pressure this year.

Rebuilding? Even without DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals aim to prove people wrong - The Athletic

To get to a better place, Arizona has to start somewhere. This is somewhere. A place with more questions than answers.

How Arizona Cardinals Gained Significant Cap Space Today - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals gained just over $4 million in cap space today - here's how.

Cardinals’ OTAs 2023: Grading a Superb Pass Play for Arizona - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals’ 3rd round rookie WR Michael Wilson of Stanford has an impressive play in OTAs.

Why Rams gave Jim Everett 12 checks for $99,999.99 in 1986 - Turf Show Times

And L.A.’s unique way of paying him a $1.2 million signing bonus...with 12 checks

'Fits in Nicely!' Los Angeles Rams 'Not Babying' Rookie WR Puka Nacua - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua has impressed quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during OTAs.

Around The NFL

Dan Campbell addresses frequency of Lions' gambling suspensions - Larry Brown Sports

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell admitted the team is more aggressively reminding players about the league's gambling regulations.

Lions, Jaguars are both flipping downtrodden history on its head entering promising 2023 - Yahoo Sports

Detroit and Jacksonville are historically two of the worst teams in the NFL but are poised to break out in 2023.

Report: Eagles wanted Russell Wilson in 2022 - ProFootballTalk

The ascension of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a surprise to many last year. Including the Eagles.

How adding DE Myles Murphy bolsters Bengals' pass rush - ESPN

Cincy’s pass rush doesn’t need to make a big leap in 2023. But adding Murphy could add another playmaker who can help keep it in title contention.

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Defense: Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown poised to make noise in Carolina - NFL.com

Which up-and-coming defensive players are poised for stardom in the 2023 NFL season? Bucky Brooks spotlights 11 names to know on his All-Breakout Team. Do the Eagles have ANOTHER young stud? Which NFC South franchise boasts two selections?

Day 3 NFL Draft sleepers who can make an immediate impact as rookies - The Athletic

An NFL Draft class is only as good as the players you find beyond Round 1. Which mid- to late-round picks can step in and contribute?

NFL players in contract year primed for breakout seasons, from Panthers' Laviska Shenault to Jets' Bryce Huff - CBSSports.com

These five impending free agents are in line to have lots of success in 2023