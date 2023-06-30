Our Seattle Seahawks drafted one of, if not the best CB in the 2023 NFL Draft in Devon Witherspoon and common thinking suggests that pick will be anointed the incoming starter. In true Seahawks fashion, the competition is on and Mike Jackson, the incumbent, continues to show growth and vigor for the position. Seems like something is brewing. A deep and talented backfield is vital for the success of the 2023 ‘Hawks defense. Who will be named the starters remains to be seen.
Seahawks News
Is all attention "good attention"? - Seaside Joe
Geno Smith a top-10 QB? That's the least of PFN's worries: Seaside Joe 1580
Could Seahawks have done anything differently this offseason? - Seattle Sports
Given what we now know about how the draft and free agency played out, Brock Huard relects on the Seattle Seahawks' offseason.
Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Countdown: RB DeeJay Dallas - Third Down Role on Lockdown? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
A tough-minded, versatile football player who has made his presence known on numerous special teams units and made positive contributions on offense when given the chance, DeeJay Dallas will have to fend off new competitors in the backfield with free agency looming.
Seattle Seahawks 'Surprise Standout': CB Mike Jackson Continues 'Dominant' Offseason - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
Seattle Seahawks fifth-year cornerback Mike Jackson caught the attention of coach Pete Carroll this offseason.
NFC West News
49ers news: Why Kyle Shanahan’s 4th down aggressiveness will increase in ‘23 - Niners Nation
The 49ers head coach’s 2022 decision-making belied his conservative reputation.
San Francisco 49ers Twitter and The Trey Lance Wars - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
If San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance were limited athletically with an average but accurate arm the hate would disappear.
Red Rain Podcast: Who is more “Coach Bro”: Kliff or JG? Plus, thoughts on Florio, Caleb, Kyler and Budda - Revenge of the Birds
Who is more "Coach Bro"?
Can Aaron Donald and Rams defense surprise in 2023? - Turf Show Times
Are the Rams personnel losses on defense being overblown?
Los Angeles Rams Sign Ex Steelers, Niners Starting CB Ahkello Witherspoon; Can He Start? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More
The Los Angeles Rams have signed a potentially impact corner on Thursday, Ahkello Witherspoon
Around The NFL
Travis Kelce makes bold comment about how many NFL players use marijuana - Larry Brown Sports
Travis Kelce made a bold comment about how many NFL players use cannabis and marijuana and how to beat drug tests.
NFL suspends four more players, including Colts DB Isaiah Rodgers, for violating the league's gambling policy - Yahoo Sports
Titans lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere received a six-game suspension for betting on non-NFL games at team facilities.
AFC North 2023 - Who can win the division and other questions - ESPN
Cincy is considered the division favorite again, but the Browns, Ravens and Steelers each have reason to believe they can rise to the top.
Better, worse or same: Ravens' defense looks to build off Roquan Smith - ESPN
Smith upgraded the Ravens' defense, but can they continue to improve, specifically with rushing the passer?
State of the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals: Super Bowl or bust for Joe Burrow and company - NFL.com
With Joe Burrow leading the way, Cincinnati has established itself as an annual Super Bowl contender. Is this the season for the franchise to win its first Lombardi Trophy? Adam Rank studies the state of the Bengals.
2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team: Sauce Gardner, Justin Jefferson among top young stars - NFL.com
Who are the NFL's brightest young talents heading into the 2023 season? Nick Shook reveals his All-Under-25 Team, highlighting the league's rising stars at each position.
Bryce Young’s ‘smile’ and quiet confidence are making his teammates believers - The Athletic
Young is accustomed to big moments, such as driving Alabama 97 yards in the 2021 Iron Bowl to send the rivalry game into overtime.
2023 NFL Offseason Rankings, Part I: Breaking down which teams thrived, stumbled with their roster building - CBSSports.com
See which franchises did the best this offseason
One trade, free agent signing or extension for all 32 NFL teams before 2023 training camp | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The start of NFL training camps will be preceded by even more roster moves, from trades to extensions to last-minute free agent signings.
