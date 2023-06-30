ESPN is in the middle of a huge round of company layoffs to wrap up June, and many major on-air personalities are among those who will no longer be working with the company moving forward.

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck’s time with the network has come to an end, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Hasselbeck joined ESPN’s NFL studio analyst team shortly after retirement from the gridiron back in 2016. It’s not yet known whether his brother Tim Hasselbeck has also been let go.

ESPN has also parted ways with ‘Monday Night Countdown’ host Suzy Kolber after 27 years as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich, Super Bowl champion wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, and famed draft analyst Todd McShay. There are more reported layoffs to come on the television front, so there could be an even greater impact on the NFL coverage than just the names that have already been confirmed.

As ever, the main reason cited for the layoffs is cost-cutting. While ESPN is owned by Disney, ESPN was broken off into its own division for the first time, so there has been significant restructuring in recent months, and we’re seeing it impact the status of some of the most familiar on-air personalities on the network.