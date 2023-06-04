We’re inside of 100 days until the Seattle Seahawks begin their 2023 regular season campaign, but in the meantime they’re in the middle of their offseason workout program. This week commences mandatory minicamp, which for the Seahawks runs from June 6-8.

With all of that in mind let’s reset and take stock of the 89 players on the maximum 90-man roster. Seattle just released defensive tackle Forrest Morrill on Friday, so there’s a vacant spot and we should expect that void to be filled before Tuesday.

All rookies are italicized, and all UDFA rookies are both italicized and have a UDFA designation in parentheses. In the interest of simplicity, we’re listing Nick Bellore only as a fullback even though he can play linebacker, too.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3)

Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Holton Ahlers (UDFA)

Running Backs (5)

Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Bryant Koback, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh

Fullbacks (1)

Nick Bellore

Wide Receiver (13)

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Dareke Young, Dee Eskridge, Cody Thompson, Easop Winston, Cade Johnson, Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Jake Bobo (UDFA), CJ Johnson (UDFA), John Hall (UDFA), Tyson Lindsey (UDFA), Matt Landers (UDFA)

Tight Ends (6)

Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson, Will Dissly, Tyler Mabry, Griffin Hebert (UDFA), Noah Gindorff (UDFA)

Offensive Line (13)

Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Evan Brown, Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Greg Eiland, Joey Hunt, Jalen McKenzie, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford, Kendall Randolph (UDFA)

Defense

Defensive Line (9)

Dre’Mont Jones, Mario Edwards Jr, Myles Adams, Bryan Mone, Jarran Reed, Austin Faoliu, Cameron Young, Mike Morris, Jonah Tavai (UDFA)

Outside Linebackers (8)

Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Alton Robinson, Tyreke Smith, Joshua Onujiogu, Derick Hall, M.J. Anderson (UDFA)

Off-ball linebackers (7)

Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush Jr, Jon Rhattigan, Vi Jones, Cam Bright (UDFA), Patrick O’Connell (UDFA)

Cornerbacks (12)

Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson Sr, Coby Bryant, Tre Brown, Artie Burns, Isaiah Dunn, Benjie Franklin, Devon Witherspoon, Arquon Bush (UDFA), Lance Boykin (UDFA), Montrae Braswell (UDFA), James Campbell (UDFA)

Safeties (9)

Jamal Adams, Julian Love, Quandre Diggs, Joey Blount, Jerrick Reed II, Ty Okada (UDFA), Jonathan Sutherland (UDFA), Christian Young (UDFA), Morrell Osling III (UDFA)

Special Teams

Kicker (1)

Jason Myers

Punter (1)

Michael Dickson

Long Snapper (1)

Chris Stoll (UDFA)

When we get to training camp and the public can actually attend these events, the updated roster will include all of the jersey numbers so you know who’s who!