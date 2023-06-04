Hello. Today’s links include further analysis on Pete Carroll’s recent comments regarding centers, OL, and more; DK Metcalf highlights, anyone?; Realistic expectations for the Rams’ 2023 draft class; plus, How big a toll does the 17th game take on the players? Dive in! It’s nice in here.

Seattle Seahawks News

The single hardest thing an NFL team can do in the offseason - Seaside Joe

Did the Seahawks do the thing that's hard to do? Seaside Joe 1554

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas’ strength coming back after offseason shoulder surgery - Seahawks Wire

Pete Carroll gave quite the optimistic outlook on Lucas' recovery.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks about center competition - Seahawks Wire

One of the most interesting position battles for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason will be up front and "center" (buh dum tis!)

2 Seattle Seahawks contradictions, and what they mean for 2023 - Seattle Sports

NFL teams are full of contradictions, which aren't necessarily always bad things. Stacy Rost breaks down two about the Seattle Seahawks.

5 Minutes of DK Metcalf Dominating the League - Seahawks.com

Check out 5 minutes of DK Metcalf absolutely DOMINATING the league!

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith: NFL's Best Deep Passer Last Season? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith excelled with the deep ball during his breakout 2022 campaign.

NFC West News

Evaluating Arizona Cardinals WR Room in Post-DeAndre Hopkins Era - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals still have some talented pass catchers on the roster.

Brian Griese Sizes Up the San Francisco 49ers Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese recently sized up Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

49ers OTA News, Highlights: Final week cancelled, two-day minicamp up next - Niners Nation

If you’ve followed this team it’s business as usual

Rams Rookies: Setting expectations for every player in the rookie class - Turf Show Times

What are realistic expectations

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey - NFL.com

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be tasked with turning around Los Angeles' defense in 2023, an assignment made more daunting due the need to replace cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Los Angeles Rams Among Forbes Most Profitable Sports Franchises Worldwide - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams were one of the most profitable franchises over a three-year span, according to Forbes.

Around The NFL

Dennis Allen responds to criticism of Jon Gruden's Saints visit - Larry Brown Sports

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen responded to critics of Jon Gruden's recent visit to the team's facilities.

Report: Josh Harris deal is in “90-percent-plus range” for approval - Pro Football Talk

The Josh Harris deal to buy the Commanders has some structural issues that need to be resolved before the NFL will approve the purchase of the team from Daniel Snyder. Things seems to be moving in the right direction. According to the Washington Post, the deal currently is in the “90-percent-plus range” for approval. Harris [more]

Mike McCarthy: The impact of the 17th game on keeping our team healthy is real - ProFootballTalk

The NFL is heading into its third 17-game season in 2023, and teams are still adjusting to the extra wear and tear that an extra game puts on the players.

'Surround yourself with sugar:' Ravens OC Todd Monken is loud, clear - ESPN

Expect Monken's up-tempo personality to rub off on an offense that lacked much excitement in the passing game.

New Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus eager to get back to the playoffs - ESPN

McManus hasn't been back to the playoffs since 2016. Here's why he hopes that changes with the Jags.

DeAndre Hopkins could be eyeing one particular team, plus 12 juicy NFL futures bets you can make right now - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for June 2