Our Seattle Seahawks did something a little out of character this offseason: they went after the top-tier free agents. In doing so, the ‘Hawks ended up signing one of the bigger names on the open market in Dre’Mont Jones. His time in Denver came to an awkward ending, hoping to find something new. The season fast approaches and Jones & our Seahawks most likely excitedly prepare to reek havoc on the NFL.

Seahawks News

Could Geno Smith be as good or better than Matt Ryan? - Seaside Joe

Geno's 2022 season was closer to Ryan's 2016 MVP season than you probably remember, could the Seahawks QB be that good in 2023? 6/4/2023

Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: 'He is so determined' - Seahawks Wire

If anyone is concerned about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith losing his “edge” after being paid a handsome extension, which will exponentially increase his lifetime NFL earnings, they should pay attention to how Smith is acting this offseason. Smith has spoken at length about how he is not going to lose the chip on his shoulder, as well as discussing how he still welcomes competition even though he is slated to be the starter in the fall. It seems Smith's attitude about keeping his edge and staying focused, refusing to let newfound wealth sink him into complacency, is being noticed. When asked about his quarterback, head coach Pete Carroll had nothing but praise.

Video thoughts on the Seahawks defense « Seahawks Draft Blog

Some thoughts on the Seahawks Defense

'Not a One Off:' Mina Kimes Optimistic About Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith's Future Prospects - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off a breakout season that culminated in Comeback Player of the Year honors, ESPN's Mina Kimes examined several reasons why she believes Geno Smith won't be a one-hit wonder and can continue to shine under center for the Seattle Seahawks.

New Seahawks DE Dre’Mont Jones Enjoying Fresh Start In Seattle - Seahawks.com

With his first season with Seattle approaching, free agency acquisition Dre’Mont Jones discusses his role and outlook for 2023.

NFC West News

49ers Guard Spencer Burford is Primed to Ascend in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why San Francisco 49ers guard Spencer Burford is poised to ascend in 2023.

49ers Offseason News: Fred Warner and 49ers win inaugural Logan Bowl - Niners Nation

His quarterback? Brock Purdy

Rams 2023 Draft: Which rookie is most likely to earn starting job for LA? - Turf Show Times

Who’s most likely to contribute in 2023, and the least likely to pan out?

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald - Model for Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons - Ranks As NFL Top Interior Defender - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Pro Football Focus ranked Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as the top interior defender in the NFL.

Is the Clock Ticking on Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ranked at No. 19 in Chris Simms' QB rankings for 2023.

Around The NFL

Broncos great Terrell Davis gets meme treatment for sad reaction to Nuggets loss - Larry Brown Sports

Denver Broncos great Terrell Davis got the meme treatment for his sad reaction to Game 2 of the Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets series on Sunday.

Duane Brown seems hesitant about possibly moving to right tackle - ProFootballTalk

Jets tackle Duane Brown‘s rotator-cuff surgery could give Mekhi Becton an opportunity to flip from the right side to the left. That could result in Brown going from left to right.

Russell Wilson is lighter heading into second Broncos season - ESPN

The Broncos QB has kept a low profile in his second offseason with Denver, a vast shift from his first few months with the team.

Mac Jones aims to 'earn the respect' of Patriots after rough 2022 - ESPN

Jones appeared relaxed and humbled when speaking to reporters last week as he tries to get back on track for 2023.

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023 - NFL.com

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.