Seahawks shuffle roster ahead of mandatory minicamp

The deadest part of the NFL news cycle is right around the corner once organized team activities have finished across the league for the offseason. However, during the next couple of weeks there may be something actually resembling news for fans, and on Monday for the Seattle Seahawks that means more shuffling of the roster.

Specifically, the Hawks made official a move that had been reported last week, announcing the waiving of NT Forrest Merrill, while bringing back a player they had already signed and then waived during May.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/nM7J5i5pzL — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) June 5, 2023

Jacob Sykes was announced as one of the members of the undrafted free agent class for the Seahawks on May 12, but was waived on May 15 when the Hawks added Mario Edwards. He is now back in the fold after clearing waivers and failing to sign elsewhere.

In addition, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks also waived wide receiver C.J. Johnson, an undrafted free agent from Eastern Carolina who amassed 175 catches for 2,849 yards and 21 touchdowns during his college career.

This leaves one spot still open.... — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 5, 2023

As noted in the follow up tweet, these moves leave Seattle with 89 players on the roster, meaning there is one open spot that is likely to be filled prior to the start of minicamp on Tuesday.