Last season’s roster saw our Seattle Seahawks run rare formations more often than most in the league. Presumably, the ‘Hawks will try and get as many of their weapons on the field as possible. With that in mind, that means the ‘Hawks will be once again running an inordinate number of plays in odd formations; and standard formations more often, no doubt! What would you like to see from the offense next season? How often do you want the TEs on the field, as opposed to last season’s usage? How often do you want to see us in a 3WR set? Let us know in the comments below!

Seahawks News

Bobby Wagner's value to Seahawks goes beyond the field - Seaside Joe

I talk "Seahawks" on a podcast for the first time in months: Seaside Joe 1556

Tariq Woolen’s knee injury will take 4-6 weeks to recover from - Seahawks Wire

Seattle's top corner is sidelined until then

Bumpus: The new dynamic Seattle Seahawks' offense will show - Seattle Sports

There are "several ways" the Seattle Seahawks offense is likely to look different in 2023, as Michael Bumpus explains.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Named Top-10 Most-Complete Team Heading Into 2023 - Seahawks.com

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports breaks down what makes the Seahawks one of the league’s premiere teams ahead of the season.

Bringing Back Shelby Harris Would Put Bow On Seattle Seahawks' Offseason - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For the most part, the Seattle Seahawks have done what they needed to do over the past four months to help bridge the gap in the NFC West. But one gaping hole remains that can quickly be filled with a quality short-term addition before training camp arrives.

NFC West News

49ers rumors: Brock Purdy won’t lose his job to Trey Lance or Sam Darnold if he’s cleared in August - Niners Nation

If all goes according to plan, Purdy will be fully cleared by August 20. That’ll give him about 3 weeks to get ready for Week 1

An Encouraging Update on 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Recovery - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly is on track to start Week 1.

Watch: Arizona Cardinals Continue Practice During OTA's - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals again hit the practice field for OTA's.

How Arizona Cardinals will adapt without DeAndre Hopkins - ESPN

Hopkins has been one of the most dominant receivers over the past decade. The Cardinals will have to lean on multiple pass-catchers to replace him.

Cardinals sign Dylan Mabin, Bobby Price - ProFootballTalk

The Cardinals signed cornerbacks Dylan Mabin and Bobby Price on Monday, the team announced.

DeAndre Hopkins’ release, Budda Baker to report, and are the Cardinals tanking? - Revenge of the Birds

Discussing the Arizona Cardinals and offseason news.

Rams depth chart: The 9 new starters on defense around Aaron Donald - Turf Show Times

L.A. has thousands of snaps to replace

Los Angeles Rams Coach Raheem Morris Not Setting 'A Ceiling' For CB Derion Kendrick - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is not ready to put a ceiling on the potential of second-year cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Around The NFL

Report: Colts player being investigated for 'pervasive' sports betting - Larry Brown Sports

An Indianapolis Colts player is being investigated for what one website says is "pervasive" sports betting activity.

Why Patriots' new 'normal' not only has Mac Jones encouraged, but Tom Brady too - Yahoo Sports

Last year, one position on New England's coaching staff in particular was a mess. This year, the solution caught the eye of the franchise's biggest icon.

NFL: 5 teams that didn't fill a positional need they should have this offseason - Yahoo Sports

The Buccaneers have a major hole at the most important position, while the Jets and Eagles could've stood to upgrade in two key areas.

Trevor Lawrence relishing 1st normal offseason with Jaguars - ESPN

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says having the same staff and system in place this offseason for the first time "feels good" and gives him the chance to just focus on getting better.

2023 NFL minicamp storylines: QB dilemmas for Raiders, 49ers - ESPN

Nine teams -- including the 49ers, Commanders and Cowboys -- start mandatory minicamps this week. Here's what to know.

Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers by CROE of 2022: Surprise at No. 1! - NFL.com

Nick Shook ranks the 10 best pass catchers of the 2022 NFL season using the Next Gen Stats metric of catch rate over expected (CROE). See which rookie made the list -- and who surprised at No. 1!

Move the Sticks: Top 10 defensive tackle draft; 2019 NFL Draft's hits and misses - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks continue a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 defensive tackle draft, where they each pick 5 defensive tackles in the NFL. The duo concludes with a segment called "hits and misses" with a focus on the 2019 NFL

Bills break ground on new $1.54 billion stadium - NFL.com

Bills owner Terry Pegula, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday broke ground on a new stadium scheduled to open by the 2026 season, and projected to cost $1.54 billion, with taxpayers picking up $850 million of the tab.

NFL mandatory minicamps 2023: Biggest storylines for 49ers, Cowboys and 7 other teams set to begin this week - CBSSports.com

Nine NFL teams are slated to start mandatory minicamps in the next few days

How do Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux stack up after one season? - The Athletic

Three edge defenders were selected in the top five picks of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which one is furthest along headed into the 2023 season?

NFC rookies picked after NFL Draft Day 1 who could earn key roles in 2023: DeWayne McBride among 16 sleepers - CBSSports.com

These players were drafted after the first round, but have the skill set and natural talent to shine as rookies