The waiting is over, nostalgic Seattle Seahawks fans! After the NFL finally eased its helmet rule, the Seahawks’ vintage uniforms will soon be worn once again.

Seattle’s Oct. 29 home game against the Cleveland Browns will be a throwback to the 1990s!

Witness the return of 1990s-era throwback uniforms as they make their debut in 2023. Seahawks throwback jerseys and retail launch plans will be revealed later this summer.

Ever since moving to the NFC, the Seahawks haven’t donned those uniforms and were unable to because of an old “one helmet rule” that rendered Seattle unable to join most of the rest of the NFL in a throwback theme. That’s since been stricken and it’s carved out a path for the Seahawks to bring the old look back.

Evidently the only time the Seahawks wore their home game threads against the Browns for the whole of the 1990s was 30 years ago in a 22-5 win. We do not have photos in our expansive library of that game, unfortunately! Also astonishing is the fact that 22-5 was not a Scorigami.

The Seahawks will also be honoring the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl championship team in the Sept. 24 home game against the Carolina Panthers. Per the press release, “the team will relive big moments from the magical 2013 season and welcome back players from the championship-winning team.”

It’s fitting that Carolina is the opponent for this because Seattle’s march to the Super Bowl started with a Week 1 road win over the Panthers... and by sheer coincidence they were also the team the Seahawks beat in the NFC Championship to make their first Super Bowl appearance back in 2005.

T-minus four months and three weeks until you can get your throwback on! How many of you have any vintage Seahawks gear in your home?