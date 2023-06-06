As the Seattle Seahawks work their way through the offseason, several members of the 2022 roster remain unsigned. The most notable of the unsigned is likely defensive tackle Shelby Harris, who was acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. However, he is not the only member of the defensive front that remains unsigned, though on Tuesday that group got a little small as the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to terms with Darryl Johnson.

#49ers signed Darryl Johnson, cut Shae Wyatt — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 6, 2023

For those fans who may not recall Johnson’s time with the Seahawks, he was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers at final roster cuts and instantly earned playing time on special teams in the opening game of the season. By Week 2 he had earned a rotational role at defensive end, and then in Week 4 the Hawks named him a starter at outside linebacker in place of the struggling Darrell Taylor, and ahead of 2022 second round pick Boye Mafe.

Unfortunately for Johnson, his time as the starter was short lived, as just 14 snaps into the first start of his four year career he suffered a foot injury that would land him on injured reserve, where he would finish the season. Now it’s off to the division rival 49ers for Johnson, where he might have a tough time earning playing time for a defensive front with a bit more proven talent than the Seattle front seven.