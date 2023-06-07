Seahawks Reacts Survey: Will the Seahawks have a better, same, or worse record than 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Offseason edition of Seahawks Reacts continues on! It’s another short survey with only two questions to answer.

The first is whether or not you believe the Seahawks will improve upon last season’s 9-8 mark. Voting “better” can still mean winning 9 games, as 9-7-1 is a higher winning percentage than 9-8. The same is obviously 9-8, and worse is anything below 9 wins. It’s a tougher schedule (in theory) for the Seahawks than last season, but the hope is that Seattle is also an improved team this year and can actually compete with the best of the NFL.

The other question is centered around rookie offensive linemen Olusegun Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford. Oluwatimi will be competing for the starting center job against Evan Brown, while Bradford and Phil Haynes will presumably be battling to see who gets the first-team status at right guard. Which rookie is more likely to find himself as a Week 1 starter?

